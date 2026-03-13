PubHive Sets a New Standard in Automated Local Literature Monitoring

PubHive modernizes local literature monitoring with automation, governance, and scalable global coverage.

PubHive expands its platform with Automated Local Literature Monitoring, helping organisations centralise global and country-specific safety surveillance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, an award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform transforming scientific and safety literature workflows, today announced the launch of Automated Local Literature Monitoring , a new capability designed to address one of the most resource-intensive and operationally complex requirements in pharmacovigilance.Local literature surveillance is a mandatory regulatory obligation across global markets. However, for many organisations, it remains highly manual, fragmented, and dependent on regional processes, subscription access, and language-specific searches - resulting in significant operational burden, inconsistent coverage, and increased compliance risk.🌍 Addressing a Critical Gap in Global Safety SurveillanceA substantial proportion of safety-relevant information first appears in local or country-specific publications that are not indexed in global databases. Regulators therefore expect companies to demonstrate consistent monitoring of relevant local sources across applicable markets.The new capability enables:✅ Automated monitoring and identification of diverse local literature sources✅ Structured mapping and centralised review within the PubHive platformUnlike service-heavy or affiliate-led approaches, PubHive delivers local literature monitoring natively through its SaaS platform - ensuring transparency, reproducibility, and operational control at scale.🔍 Accelerating Operational EfficiencyUnlike manual or affiliate-led models that rely on repetitive searches and regional coordination, PubHive delivers local literature monitoring directly through its AI powered SaaS platform - embedding automation across identification, monitoring, and review workflowsFor organisations managing high volumes of country-specific literature, time delays directly impact safety review cycles and compliance readiness.PubHive addresses this by enabling teams to:🔸 Significantly reduce turnaround time for local literature identification and review🔸 Accelerate decision-making with centralised, structured workflows🔸 Minimise manual resource dependency across regional teams🔸 Reduce operational complexity associated with fragmented screening processesBy converting a traditionally resource-heavy process into an automated, governed workflow, PubHive enables organisations to streamline oversight and scale local literature monitoring with confidence.🚀 Built for Scale, Governance, and ComplianceAutomated Local Literature Monitoring supports monitoring across 10+ countries, with scalable architecture designed to expand to 90+ markets. The capability includes language-aware searches across multilingual local literature sources, AI-powered translation with side-by-side language views, and country-specific allocation of territories to designated reviewers.This structured, platform-led approach ensures that local literature monitoring is not only automated but reproducible, defensible, and aligned with regulatory expectations.🔐 Key Capabilities & Benefits✔️ Unified Surveillance - Centralizing global and local literature monitoring within a single platform that consolidates oversight into a governed environment eliminating reliance on disparate spreadsheets and siloed regional databases.✔️ Audit-Ready Governance - Full traceability of every search strategy, literature hit, and assessment decision creating a defensible audit trail that supports regulatory inspections and compliance reviews.✔️ CRO-Optimized Workflows - Built with multi-tenant capabilities, enabling Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to manage local monitoring for multiple sponsors within a secure, segregated, and centrally controlled platform.✔️ Cost Rationalization - Reduction in per-product monitoring costs through automation, elimination of redundant manual searches, and decreased dependency on high-cost regional agency models.✔️ Total Traceability - Comprehensive logging of all user actions and review decisions simplifying preparation for reports and ongoing safety documentation requirements.✔️ Seamless Integration - Designed to work alongside existing global literature feeds, providing a unified and holistic view of a product’s evolving safety profile.💡 Leadership Perspective“Local literature monitoring has historically been one of the most operationally demanding and fragmented areas of pharmacovigilance,” said Raj Vaghela , President & CEO of PubHive. “With Automated Local Literature Monitoring, our focus is not just on automation but on delivering measurable time savings, reducing manual burden, and strengthening compliance confidence. By embedding this capability directly within the PubHive platform, we are enabling life sciences teams to move faster, operate more efficiently, and scale local monitoring without increasing complexity.”🎯 Extending the PubHive Evidence EcosystemAutomated Local Literature Monitoring complements PubHive’s existing scientific literature management capabilities, enabling integrated oversight of both global and local sources within a single platform environment.Today, PubHive supports:🔹 75+ journals🔹 10+ countries🔹 6,700+ products🔹 94,000+ search terms🔹 20+ clients, with continued expansion underwayPubHive is committed to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency, collaboration, and productivity within the life sciences industry.🌐 About PubHive PubHive Ltd. is an award-winning, cloud-based SaaS platform transforming scientific and safety workflows across the pharmaceutical and life sciences ecosystem. Its flagship platform, PubHive Navigator™, unifies pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, regulatory operations, and literature management within a secure, AI-powered environment.By streamlining processes such as signal detection, document delivery, literature monitoring, and workflow automation, PubHive enables organisations to enhance compliance, collaboration, operational efficiency, and regulatory readiness.Website: https://pubhive.com Book a Demo: https://pubhive.com/sales Media Contact: hello@pubhive.com

