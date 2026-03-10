A dual-targeted nanotherapy rewrites the rules of diabetic wound repair

Dual-Targeted Hybrid Nanovesicles for Multimodal Diabetic Wound Healing.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic diabetic wounds fail to heal because excessive oxidative stress, persistent inflammation, and impaired blood vessel growth reinforce one another in a destructive cycle. A new nanovesicle-based strategy addresses these barriers simultaneously by combining targeted drug delivery with immune and vascular modulation. The approach integrates antioxidant therapy, inflammation resolution, and angiogenesis enhancement within a single bioengineered system. By precisely directing therapeutic signals to damaged blood vessels and inflamed tissue, this strategy reshapes the hostile wound environment and restores the biological processes required for tissue repair. The findings offer a promising solution for treating hard-to-heal diabetic wounds and highlight how multifunctional nanomedicine can overcome the limitations of single-target therapies.

Diabetic wounds represent one of the most serious complications of diabetes, often progressing to chronic ulcers and limb amputation. Their poor healing capacity stems from a complex microenvironment marked by oxidative stress, vascular dysfunction, and unresolved inflammation. Excessive reactive oxygen species damage endothelial cells, suppress angiogenesis, and trigger iron-dependent ferroptosis, while immune cells remain locked in a pro-inflammatory state. Existing treatments typically address only one of these pathological factors, limiting their effectiveness. Based on these challenges, there is a pressing need to develop integrated therapeutic strategies capable of simultaneously restoring vascular function, suppressing oxidative damage, and resolving chronic inflammation.

Researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology report a novel nanotherapeutic platform that accelerates diabetic wound healing by simultaneously targeting blood vessels and inflamed tissue. Published (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkag004) online in Burns & Trauma in 2026, the study introduces hybrid extracellular vesicles loaded with deferoxamine, an iron-chelating drug. By fusing endothelial- and neutrophil-derived membranes, the system achieves precise dual targeting while delivering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory signals. In diabetic mouse models, the treatment markedly improved wound closure, vascular regeneration, and immune balance

The research team engineered hybrid extracellular vesicles by merging vesicles derived from endothelial cells and neutrophils, then loading them with deferoxamine. This design allowed the nanovesicles to home to damaged blood vessels through CXCR4 signaling while simultaneously targeting inflamed tissue via β2-integrin interactions. Once delivered, the system addressed multiple pathological drivers of diabetic wounds.

In endothelial cells exposed to diabetic conditions, the nanovesicles restored cell survival, migration, and tube formation by activating the PI3K/AKT/HIF-1α pathway and boosting VEGF-mediated angiogenesis. At the same time, iron chelation suppressed lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis through Nrf2-dependent antioxidant responses. Immune regulation represented another critical advantage. The nanovesicles reduced neutrophil over-adhesion, shifted macrophages from a pro-inflammatory M1 state toward a reparative M2 phenotype, and enhanced efferocytosis, the clearance of dying cells that is essential for inflammation resolution.

In diabetic mouse wound models, treatment led to faster wound closure, thicker re-epithelialization, increased collagen deposition, and dense new blood vessel formation. Inflammatory cytokines, oxidative stress markers, and ferroptosis indicators were all significantly reduced, demonstrating a comprehensive remodeling of the wound microenvironment.

“Diabetic wounds are difficult to heal because several pathological processes reinforce each other,” said the study’s senior author. “Our goal was to interrupt this cycle rather than treating each problem in isolation.” The researchers emphasized that combining vascular targeting, immune modulation, and antioxidant therapy within a single nanoplatform was key to the observed therapeutic effects. “By restoring both blood supply and immune balance, we create conditions that allow the tissue’s natural healing capacity to re-emerge,” the team noted.

This study highlights a new direction for treating chronic wounds by moving beyond single-target interventions. The hybrid nanovesicle strategy could be adapted to deliver other therapeutic agents or tailored for different inflammatory or ischemic diseases. Its strong biocompatibility and precise targeting suggest translational potential for diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, and other non-healing wounds. More broadly, the work demonstrates how multifunctional nanomedicine can integrate drug delivery with biological signaling to reshape diseased microenvironments. With further optimization and clinical validation, this approach may significantly reduce amputation risk and improve quality of life for patients with diabetes.

