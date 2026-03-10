Electroacupuncture calms neuronal stress to restore movement after spinal cord injury

Electroacupuncture Promotes Neural Repair by Inhibiting Calcium-Driven ER Stress After Spinal Cord Injury.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spinal cord injury often triggers a cascade of secondary damage that severely limits functional recovery, largely driven by excessive calcium influx and neuronal stress. New research shows that electroacupuncture can interrupt this destructive cycle by targeting a key calcium-regulating pathway in injured neurons. Using a mouse model of spinal cord injury, the study demonstrates that electroacupuncture reduces calcium overload, suppresses stress signals within neurons, and prevents cell death. Beyond protection, the treatment also enhances nerve regeneration and motor coordination. These findings reveal a previously unrecognized biological mechanism through which electroacupuncture promotes neural repair, offering fresh insights into non-pharmacological strategies for restoring movement after spinal cord injury.

Traumatic spinal cord injury is a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, often resulting in irreversible loss of motor function. While the initial mechanical damage is unavoidable, much of the lasting neurological impairment arises from secondary injury processes that unfold over days and weeks. Among these, disrupted calcium homeostasis plays a central role, driving endoplasmic reticulum stress and triggering widespread neuronal apoptosis. Current clinical treatments primarily focus on stabilizing patients but offer limited protection against these delayed cellular events. As a result, therapies capable of modulating calcium signaling and reducing neuronal stress are urgently needed. Based on these challenges, it is essential to explore novel interventions that can target secondary injury mechanisms and promote neural recovery.

In a study published (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf066) in Burns & Trauma on January 2025, researchers from Wenzhou Medical University investigated how electroacupuncture influences molecular pathways involved in spinal cord repair. Using a controlled mouse model, the team examined whether electroacupuncture could counteract calcium overload and cellular stress following injury. By combining behavioral testing, electrophysiology, and molecular analyses, the researchers uncovered a specific signaling axis through which electroacupuncture protects neurons and improves motor function, shedding new light on its therapeutic potential in spinal cord injury.

The study revealed that spinal cord injury activates the PKCδ–TRPA1 signaling pathway, a molecular cascade that opens calcium-permeable channels in neurons. This uncontrolled calcium influx overwhelms the endoplasmic reticulum, triggering stress responses and apoptosis that worsen neurological damage. Electroacupuncture treatment markedly suppressed this pathway, reducing calcium overload and dampening stress-related proteins linked to neuronal death.

Functionally, treated mice showed striking improvements. Detailed motion tracking and electrophysiological recordings demonstrated enhanced hindlimb coordination, stronger muscle activation, and significantly higher locomotor scores compared with untreated animals. At the tissue level, electroacupuncture reduced inflammatory signals and shifted immune cells toward a repair-promoting state. Neuronal survival increased, while markers of apoptosis declined sharply.

Beyond protection, electroacupuncture actively stimulated repair. The treatment boosted the production of neurotrophic factors that support neuron growth and survival, promoted the generation of new neurons near the injury site, and facilitated axonal regeneration across damaged regions. Importantly, the therapy also stabilized microtubules within regenerating axons, providing structural support essential for restoring neural connectivity. Together, these effects translated into measurable recovery of motor function, highlighting a multifaceted mechanism by which electroacupuncture supports spinal cord repair.

“Secondary injury after spinal cord trauma is driven by molecular stress responses that are difficult to control,” the researchers noted. “Our findings demonstrate that electroacupuncture does more than relieve symptoms—it directly targets a calcium-dependent stress pathway that leads to neuronal death.” By identifying PKCδ–TRPA1 as a critical regulatory node, the study provides a clear mechanistic explanation for the neuroprotective effects observed. The researchers emphasize that understanding how physical stimulation influences cellular signaling may open new avenues for combining traditional therapies with modern neurobiology.

This research offers important implications for the treatment of spinal cord injury. By revealing how electroacupuncture modulates calcium signaling, inflammation, and neuronal regeneration, the study bridges traditional therapeutic practices with contemporary molecular science. The findings suggest that non-invasive, low-risk interventions could be strategically used to limit secondary injury and enhance recovery when applied early after trauma. While further clinical validation is required, targeting stress-related calcium pathways may complement existing rehabilitation strategies and inspire new integrative treatment protocols. Ultimately, this work supports a growing view that effective spinal cord repair may depend on combining physical stimulation with precise molecular regulation.

