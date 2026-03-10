Melani General Contractor Expands Spring Renovation Services Across New York City's Five Boroughs

Melani Contracting Logo

Brooklyn general contractor offers full NYC renovation management for spring 2026, from gut renovations and kitchen and bath remodels to commercial buildouts

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melani General Contractor , a full-service construction and renovation company headquartered at 343 4th Ave in Brooklyn, is expanding its spring renovation services across New York City's five boroughs. As property owners prepare for the busy spring building season, the company is offering residential and commercial clients a streamlined alternative to managing multiple trades, handling every phase of renovation in-house from initial planning through final walkthrough.Spring is one of the most active renovation periods in New York City, when co-op and condo boards lift winter building restrictions and property owners move forward with projects they have been planning since the fall. Melani General Contractor is positioned to take on a high volume of spring projects, with an experienced crew capable of managing kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, gut renovations, apartment renovations, and full commercial buildouts simultaneously.With over 14 years operating in New York City's construction industry, the company has built deep familiarity with the Department of Buildings permitting process, co-op and condo board approval requirements, and the structural challenges specific to pre-war brownstones, landmarked buildings, and high-rise residential towers across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.Mike Melani, owner and co-founder of Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY , said the company's integrated model is especially valuable during peak renovation season when scheduling delays between separate contractors can push project timelines out by weeks."Spring is when we see the most demand from property owners who want projects completed before summer," said Mike Melani, Owner of Melani General Contractor. "When you have one team handling plumbing rough-in, electrical, carpentry, painting, and flooring, you eliminate the back-and-forth that slows every project down. We keep things moving so clients can enjoy their renovated space on schedule."The company's service portfolio for spring 2026 includes kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, apartment renovation, condo and co-op renovation, brownstone renovation, townhouse renovation, gut renovation, home renovation, loft renovation, commercial renovation, flooring installation, plumbing services, electrical services, and painting services. The company operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, giving property owners and building managers access to project support and emergency maintenance at any time.Melani General Contractor holds a 5-star rating across customer review platforms. Clients regularly highlight the team's clear communication, respect for building timelines, and ability to handle unexpected structural issues without causing project delays. The company's 10-person crew includes specialists in general contracting, plumbing, electrical, finish carpentry, tile work, and painting.The company serves property owners throughout all five New York City boroughs, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.Property owners and building managers interested in scheduling a spring renovation consultation can visit melanicontractingnyc.com or call (718)-283-4154 to speak with the team directly.Melani General Contractor, based in Brooklyn, NY, is a construction and renovation company serving residential and commercial property owners across all five New York City boroughs. With over 14 years of industry experience and a team of 10 skilled professionals, the company provides full-service renovation solutions for apartments, condos, co-ops, brownstones, townhouses, lofts, and commercial spaces. The company is available 24/7 for renovation projects and emergency maintenance. For more information, visit melanicontractingnyc.com.###Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (718)-283-4154Website: https://www.melanicontractingnyc.com/

