Cenvi Launches Event Operations Platform Connecting Organizers, Vendors, and Ticketing in One Unified System

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenvi, a family-first marketplace and event operations platform, announces its official launch to serve community-driven events with integrated ticketing, vendor management, and payout control. The platform addresses a persistent gap in the event industry where organizers struggle with scattered tools for ticketing, vendor tracking, and payments, while vendors lack structured booking visibility after events conclude.

Most community events rely on fragmented systems where ticketing lives in one platform, vendor applications sit in spreadsheets, and payments are processed manually. According to the company, this creates operational friction and eliminates opportunities to re-engage attendees or convert event demand into structured vendor bookings. Cenvi consolidates these workflows into a single platform designed to help organizers run repeatable event businesses rather than one-time transactions.

The platform enables festival organizers and community event hosts to sell tickets, manage vendor applications, and control payouts while giving vendors structured profiles and booking visibility within the same system. This dual-sided approach allows vendors to gain access to qualified leads generated through live events instead of relying on cold outreach or disconnected marketplace listings.

Cenvi is launching within the South Asian event ecosystem in Atlanta, a market characterized by high event frequency and dense vendor concentration. Company representatives note that this focused rollout strategy enables stronger local adoption and marketplace depth before expanding into additional communities and verticals. The platform has already secured a recurring festival partnership projected at $50,000 annually in ticketing revenue and built early marketplace supply with 150 vendor profiles across catering, venues, and event services.

The company has also been selected for the Peachscore global startup accelerator and has processed more than 100 vendor applications through live and upcoming events. These early milestones demonstrate validated demand for a unified event operations system that serves both organizers and vendors inside the same ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2026, Cenvi plans to expand beyond Atlanta into additional major metro areas, targeting other dense community event markets. The company is also moving into hotel and banquet hall partnerships to provide venues with structured booking visibility, controlled payment flows, and integrated ticketing for both public and private events. Representatives from the company emphasize that the long-term goal is to build strong local density in each market before scaling nationally, positioning Cenvi as the default operating system for community-driven events across multiple cities.

Cenvi is a family-first marketplace and event operations platform built for community-driven events. The platform helps organizers sell tickets, manage vendor applications, and run payouts while giving vendors structured profiles and booking visibility inside the same system. Cenvi is currently focused on the South Asian event market in Atlanta with plans to expand into additional communities and metro areas.

