V-Sound Productions Unveils Ascension Into Imagination — A Book Paired with Original Electronic Music Soundtracks

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Sound Productions proudly announces the release of Ascension Into Imagination, the first installment in The Cinematronica Saga by Joseph Michael Vaccaro. This visionary science fiction fantasy adventure merges literary storytelling with original electronic music soundtracks, creating a groundbreaking multimedia experience for both readers and music enthusiasts.

"Ascension Into Imagination" follows Aris, a young traveler navigating through a universe of dreams alongside his companion, the Sleepthief. Together, they embark on a journey of imagination, creation and self-discovery through ethereal landscapes filled with mystical creatures. The story explores themes of courage, purpose, and creativity as Aris discovers his true voice.

The novel is uniquely paired with two original companion soundtracks — Cinematronica and Cinematronica 2 — performed, produced, mixed and composed by Joseph Michael Vaccaro under the pseudonym Dream Factory. Drawing inspiration from the wonder of The Wizard of Oz, the magical depth of Harry Potter, and the philosophical scope of The Matrix, the project offers an immersive storytelling experience for fans of science fiction and fantasy literature and ambient electronic music alike.

Joseph Michael Vaccaro brings more than four decades of music industry experience to this ambitious multimedia project. Over the course of his career, he has worked as a DJ, musician, remixer, producer, recording engineer, and composer. Under the aliases Dream Factory, Noxious9, and Bela Baia, Vaccaro has released numerous albums and singles and has remixed hundreds of popular tracks for major artists including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and Drake through respected remix services such as Select Mix, Hot Tracks and V-Sound Remix.

Both companion soundtracks are available for purchase through V-Sound Productions and are currently streaming across major digital platforms. The book and its musical counterparts are published through Pistolwhip Publishing, the publishing division of V-Sound Productions.

About V-Sound Productions

V-Sound Productions is a Tucson, Arizona-based entertainment company providing professional DJ and artist management services, recording studio facilities through Syntopian Studios, and book and music publishing through Pistolwhip Publishing. The company specializes in audio recording, music production, remixing, and artist management, supporting creative projects including Dream Factory, Noxious9, Bela Baia, and Electric Embers.

Contact:

Joseph Michael Vaccaro

V-Sound Productions

joevaccaro@vsoundproductions.com

(919) 367-7217

