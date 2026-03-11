Pet Insurance Market to Reach $24.08B by 2030, Growing at 17.7% CAGR as Pet Healthcare Spending Continues to Rise

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Insurance Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet insurance market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer attitudes and increasing focus on pet health and wellness. As more people consider pets as integral family members, the demand for financial protection against unexpected veterinary costs continues to rise. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional outlook shaping the future of pet insurance.

Pet Insurance Market Growth and Size Expectations

The pet insurance sector has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $10.66 billion in 2025 to $12.53 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This historical growth is largely due to a surge in pet ownership worldwide, escalating veterinary expenses, heightened awareness about pet healthcare, the emergence of insurance as a preferred financial safeguard, and the early adoption of structured pet insurance plans.

Download a free sample of the pet insurance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6558&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the pet insurance market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $24.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by growing demand for all-encompassing pet health coverage, increased investment in veterinary services, expanding trends toward pet humanization, broader availability of insurance products across different regions, and a stronger emphasis on long-term wellness protection for pets. Key emerging trends include heightened awareness of veterinary care protection, preference for financial risk coverage relating to pets, increased enrollment in comprehensive insurance policies, growth in the number of private providers, and efforts to offer more affordable premiums.

Understanding Pet Insurance and Its Importance

Pet insurance is a policy that pet owners buy to help cover the costs of veterinary care. It provides financial support for medical treatments if a pet becomes sick or injured. This type of insurance offers peace of mind by reducing the financial stress associated with unexpected veterinary expenses, helping owners maintain their pet’s health without worry.

View the full pet insurance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-insurance-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Primary Factor Boosting Growth in the Pet Insurance Market

One of the most significant factors propelling the pet insurance market is the rise in pet adoptions. Pet adoptions involve welcoming previously homeless or shelter animals into permanent homes, a trend that has accelerated as people increasingly treat pets like family members. This emotional connection drives many to provide stable homes for companion animals. Pet insurance complements this trend by alleviating concerns about veterinary costs, making it easier for families to care for adopted pets confidently. For example, in July 2025, the World Animal Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on animal welfare, reported that over 4.19 million dogs and cats were adopted in 2024—roughly split between 2 million dogs and 2 million cats. This surge in adoptions is a crucial factor supporting the growth of the pet insurance market.

North America’s Dominance in the Pet Insurance Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global pet insurance market. The market analysis also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global trends and regional market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Insurance Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Pet Healthcare Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-healthcare-global-market-report

Pet Care E Commerce Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-care-e-commerce-global-market-report

Pet Carriers Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-carriers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.