Seven Custom Homes Extends Design-Build Services Into Austin's Fastest-Growing Suburban Corridors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Custom Homes has expanded its integrated design-build services to meet growing demand across Williamson and Hays counties, where population growth and luxury residential construction are outpacing much of the Austin metro area.The Austin-based builder, which has completed hundreds of luxury custom home projects since its founding in 2007, now actively serves homeowners in Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Dripping Springs, and surrounding Hill Country communities. The expansion responds to a sharp uptick in high-value building permits across the region. According to HBWeekly's Q2 2025 Texas Residential Construction report, Austin’s luxury permit count more than doubled between Q1 and Q2, with Williamson County identified as a key contributor to the upswing.Williamson County added 25,840 new residents between 2023 and 2024, ranking it among the 10 fastest-growing counties in the nation according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The county's estimated population now exceeds 753,000, with Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock each appearing among the top 100 fastest-growing cities in the country. That residential growth has driven demand for custom home builders who can navigate the specific permitting requirements, site conditions, and architectural expectations in each municipality."When families relocate to Georgetown or Dripping Springs, they're often purchasing acreage for the first time and dealing with topography, soil conditions, and regulatory frameworks that differ significantly from what they experienced in Travis County," said David Lyne, CEO and founder of Seven Custom Homes in Austin, TX . "Our design-build process addresses those variables from day one, so the architect and builder are evaluating site feasibility together before a single line gets drawn."The company's model assigns an architect, builder, and project manager to each client as a single team, a structure that eliminates the coordination gaps common when homeowners hire design and construction firms separately. The collaborative design phase typically spans 8 to 12 weeks and concludes with a guaranteed maximum price, giving clients a locked budget before construction begins. Build timelines range from 10 to 18 months depending on scope, complexity, and finish selections.Hays County has experienced a parallel wave of residential investment. In Dripping Springs alone, multiple large-scale developments are underway, including a major expansion at Caliterra that broke ground in 2025 with hundreds of new homesites, dozens of which are designated as large custom lots. That type of inventory creates opportunities for buyers who want to build on their own land rather than purchase production homes.Seven Custom Homes operates across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, and Caldwell counties, along with portions of Burnet and Llano counties in the Hill Country and coastal areas including Port Aransas. The firm's portfolio includes lakefront estates on Lake Travis, hillside residences with canyon views, and modern builds on urban infill lots.The builder's expansion into suburban growth corridors comes during a period of record-setting luxury sales across the Austin metro. Texas Realtors reported a significant year-over-year increase in luxury home sales across the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos region, underscoring the metro’s position as one of Texas’s most active high-end residential markets.Homeowners considering a custom build in the Greater Austin area can schedule a complimentary consultation with Seven Custom Homes by calling (512) 662-1349 or visiting the firm's website.Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Seven Custom Homes is an award-winning design-build firm specializing in luxury custom residences throughout Central Texas and the Hill Country. Led by CEO David Lyne, the company has completed hundreds of custom home projects, earning recognition through multiple Parade of Homes entries, MAX Awards, and hundreds of five-star client reviews. The firm's integrated approach combines architectural design, construction management, and proprietary project management technology under one team, serving homeowners from initial land evaluation through final walkthrough. Learn more at sevencustomhomes.com.###Media ContactSeven Custom HomesAddress: 312 Medical Parkway BLDG B, Austin, TX 78738Phone: (512) 662-1349Website: https://sevencustomhomes.com/

