Hair Accessories Market Projected to Reach $59.06 Billion with a 13.2% CAGR by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hair accessories market has been experiencing remarkable growth recently, driven by evolving fashion trends and a rising emphasis on personal style. As more consumers seek to express their individuality through hair styling, this market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and future prospects shaping the hair accessories industry.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth of the Hair Accessories Market

The hair accessories market has expanded swiftly over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $31.67 billion in 2025 to $36.03 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This historical growth is largely driven by heightened fashion awareness, the growing impact of beauty trends, an expanding female workforce, the proliferation of retail and beauty outlets, and the widespread popularity of hair styling culture.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching $59.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. Factors fueling this forecast include greater adoption of trendy styling products, a rising appetite for personalized fashion accessories, strong influence from social media fashion icons, the growth of online beauty retail platforms, and increasing consumer focus on enhancing their aesthetic appearance. Dominant trends during this period will center on fashion-forward hair styling accessories, a surge in demand for premium and designer items, the rising popularity of seasonal and event-specific hair accessories, preference for durable yet comfortable materials, and innovations in multifunctional and decorative designs.

Understanding Hair Accessories and Their Variety

Hair accessories encompass a wide range of items designed to be wrapped around, inserted into, attached to, or knotted in the hair. Worldwide, women remain the primary users of these products. These accessories come in numerous shapes, sizes, and materials, each suited for particular styling needs—some help keep bangs away from the face, while others secure hairstyles in place. Historically, the types of hair ornaments and the materials used have also served as symbols reflecting fashion status, social class, religious beliefs, and age groups.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Hair Accessories Market

One of the main engines behind the hair accessories market expansion is the growing emphasis on aesthetics—enhancing personal appearance, style, and grooming to create an appealing look. Consumers increasingly use their personal style as a form of self-expression, showcasing their uniqueness and gaining confidence in both social and online settings. Hair accessories play a vital role in this by adding style, customization, and visual enhancement to hair and overall looks.

For example, in December 2024, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that spending on personal care products and services rose by 9.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This trend highlights the rising consumer focus on aesthetics and its positive impact on hair accessories demand.

Regions Taking the Lead in the Hair Accessories Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the hair accessories market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

