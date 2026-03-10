Amid Intensifying Immigration Enforcement, San Antonio Firm Rebrands as Alamo Law Group

Alamo Law Group transitions to exclusive immigration practice to meet rising demand and legal complexity.

We’re positioning ourselves to provide stronger advocacy, faster strategic response, and deeper subject-matter focus for the people who rely on us.” — Fernando Gireud

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As immigration enforcement intensifies and federal policies continue to shift, a San Antonio law firm is doubling down on its commitment to immigrants. Formerly known as Gireud | Hobbs, PLLC, the firm has rebranded as Alamo Law Group.Following an ownership restructuring, Fernando Gireud now serves as principal of the firm, with the practice now focused entirely on immigration law. This transition is designed to respond to increasing legal complexity, stricter enforcement priorities, and the growing demand for experienced immigration counsel in Texas.“This is not just a name change,” said Gireud. “Immigration law is becoming more complex, more technical, and more unforgiving. By dedicating our entire practice to this area, we’re positioning ourselves to provide stronger advocacy, faster strategic response, and deeper subject-matter focus for the people who rely on us.”Texas remains one of the most active states in immigration enforcement and adjudication. Immigrants face evolving documentation requirements, heightened scrutiny, longer processing times, and aggressive removal proceedings. Alamo Law Group’s exclusive focus allows the firm to stay fully immersed in policy developments, procedural changes, and court trends affecting its clients.The firm represents clients in employment-based visas family-based immigration petitions, adjustment of status, naturalization, permanent residency, and deportation defense . By narrowing its scope, Alamo Law Group provides a more concentrated legal strategy, direct attorney access, and comprehensive case oversight in cases where mistakes can carry life-altering consequences.With more than ten years of legal experience, Gireud has guided clients through high-stakes immigration challenges involving strict filing deadlines, evidentiary burdens, and removal defense proceedings. The firm’s approach prioritizes strategic case planning, clear communication, and proactive risk management to reduce uncertainty for clients navigating the U.S. immigration system.Since its founding in 2015, the firm has built a reputation in the San Antonio community for personalized representation and hands-on legal support. Through its transition to Alamo Law Group, the firm signals a long-term commitment to becoming a dedicated immigration resource for families seeking lawful status, stability, and opportunity in the United States.“Immigration cases impact families, livelihoods, and futures,” Gireud added. “Our responsibility is to treat every case with the seriousness and strategic precision it deserves.”About Alamo Law GroupAlamo Law Group is a San Antonio-based law firm focused exclusively on immigration law. Led by attorney Fernando Gireud, the firm represents individuals and families in employment-based visas, family petitions, permanent residency, U.S. citizenship, and removal defense proceedings. The firm is committed to providing focused, strategic, and results-driven immigration representation throughout Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.