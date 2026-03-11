The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Trust and Corporate Service Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment to 2030

Expected to grow to $18.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The trust and corporate service market has been experiencing consistent growth, driven by evolving global financial landscapes and increasing demand for sophisticated asset management solutions. As the market adapts to changing regulatory and technological environments, it is set to continue expanding steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, significant players, and regional insights shaping this industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Trust and Corporate Service Market

The trust and corporate service market has demonstrated steady expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $14.33 billion in 2025 to $15.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This historical growth is largely fueled by an increase in global corporate registrations, the rising complexity of regulatory frameworks, a surge in cross-border investments, growing demand for fiduciary services, and the expanding high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a steady pace, reaching $18.03 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the ongoing digitalization of corporate services, a higher demand for regulatory technology (regtech)-enabled compliance tools, the rise of sustainable finance advisory services, greater transparency and reporting requirements, and the increased outsourcing of corporate administration tasks. Emerging trends poised to influence the market involve stronger regulatory compliance needs, wider adoption of digital trust management platforms, enhanced corporate governance advisory, expanded cross-border structuring services, and more widespread use of automated compliance monitoring systems.

Download a free sample of the trust and corporate service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19735&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Understanding Trust and Corporate Services and Their Role

Trust and corporate services encompass a wide array of professional offerings designed to help corporations, institutions, affluent individuals, and families efficiently manage their legal, financial, and administrative matters. These services typically include trust administration, corporate governance guidance, compliance management, and personalized advisory solutions aimed at meeting clients’ unique goals and requirements.

Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Trust and Corporate Service Market

A significant driver behind the growth of the trust and corporate service market is the rising population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). These individuals possess considerable financial assets and investments, often surpassing a specific wealth threshold. Economic growth, expanded investment opportunities, and higher earnings—particularly in technology and finance sectors—have led to increased wealth accumulation globally.

Wealthy individuals turn to trust and corporate services to safeguard their assets, optimize tax planning, and ensure smooth estate and succession management. For example, in July 2024, UBS Group AG, a Switzerland-based investment bank and financial services firm, reported that the average wealth per adult in the United States rose by nearly 2.5%, a rate comparable to Norway and roughly one-third of the growth noted in Mainland China. Notably, Turkey experienced a remarkable increase of over 157% in wealth per adult from 2022 to 2023. These trends clearly illustrate how the growing number of HNWIs is propelling demand within the trust and corporate service sector.

View the full trust and corporate service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trust-and-corporate-service-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Regional Market Leadership and Outlook

In 2025, North America held the dominant position as the largest regional market for trust and corporate services. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Trust And Corporate Service Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

zero trust security global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zero-trust-security-global-market-report

ai trust risk and security management global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-trust-risk-and-security-management-global-market-report

zero trust architecture global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zero-trust-architecture-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.