FixerFlip.ai Launches FlipScore™ and AI-Powered ROI Tools to Help Real Estate Investors Find Profitable Fixer-Uppers

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new platform brings professional-grade deal analysis, renovation previews, contractor bidding, and offer tools into one seamless app experience.

FixerFlip.ai, a next-generation real estate investing platform built for modern home flippers and property investors, announced today the upcoming launch of its powerful AI-driven app designed to help users quickly identify undervalued fixer-upper opportunities, calculate ROI, and connect with trusted professionals—all in one place.

FixerFlip introduces FlipScore™, a proprietary scoring system that allows investors to instantly evaluate the quality, risk, and profit potential of a property deal, eliminating hours of spreadsheet analysis and guesswork.

“Real estate investors are forced to juggle too many disconnected tools—Zillow for search, Excel for math, contractors for bids, and endless back-and-forth to make offers,” said Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, Founder of FixerFlip.ai. “FixerFlip was built to become the all-in-one operating system for flipping homes—where investors can move from discovery to ROI to renovation planning in minutes.”

Built for Speed, Confidence, and Profit

FixerFlip.ai combines the most essential investing workflows into one streamlined platform, including:

-FlipScore™ Deal Rating (1–10) with confidence and risk levels

-Instant ROI and After-Repair Value (ARV) Calculators

-AI Renovation Preview Tools to visualize improvement potential

-Holding Cost Breakdown and Profit Forecasting

-Contractor Bid Requests and Professional Matching

-Offer Submission Tools and Deal Project Tracking

-Materials Hub with curated renovation products and retail integrations

Designed for both beginner investors and experienced flippers, FixerFlip helps users make faster, smarter decisions backed by real numbers.

A New Standard for Property Investing Technology

FixerFlip is launching at a time when interest in residential real estate investing continues to rise, but investors face increasing complexity in renovation costs, interest rates, market volatility, and deal competition.

By combining AI intelligence with practical investor tools, FixerFlip aims to become the most trusted platform for analyzing and executing fixer-upper projects nationwide.

Launch Availability

FixerFlip.ai is scheduled to go live publicly in early 2026, with beta users gaining early access to FlipScore™ reports, calculators, renovation previews, and professional invite tools. Investors, agents, contractors, and lenders interested in joining the platform can sign up now for early access.

About FixerFlip.ai

FixerFlip.ai is an AI-powered real estate investing platform built to help users find, analyze, renovate, and profit from fixer-upper properties. Through its proprietary FlipScore™ engine, ROI tools, renovation intelligence, and contractor connectivity, FixerFlip is redefining how real estate investors evaluate deals and execute projects.

