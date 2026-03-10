Veejay Madhavan’s ‘Clarity Demands Collateral’ Book Hits #1 on Amazon Across Seven Psychology Categories

Leadership Strategist Reaches Top Global Rankings with an Unsparing Look at Personal Transformation; Maintains Near-Perfect 4.9 Rating on Goodreads

This was never written to be a bestseller. Clarity, I learned, always asks for something in return. Sometimes that 'collateral' is comfort. Sometimes it’s control. Sometimes it’s how others see you.” — Veejay Madhavan, author of Clarity Demands Collateral

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Demands Collateral: What Are You Willing to Lose to Live in Truth? by leadership strategist Veejay Madhavan (VJ) has reached the #1 Bestseller position across seven distinct Amazon categories.The book, a piercing and poetic meditation on the cost of living by one's values, has resonated deeply with both the industry and readers alike.In addition to its chart-topping performance, the work currently maintains a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating on Goodreads , with readers praising Madhavan’s unflinching exploration of silence, solitude, and the "collateral" required for true self-awareness.The book secured the top spot in competitive niches, including:Humanistic PsychologyTranspersonal PsychologyPsychology MovementsCounseling & PsychologyTA & NLP PsychotherapyNew Age Self-HelpNew Age Religion & SpiritualitySuccess Through DetachmentDespite the rapid ascent to the top of the charts and the high praise on literary platforms, Madhavan maintains that the ranking was a consequence of the work rather than the primary objective.Reflecting on the achievement, Madhavan noted that the book was born from "uncomfortable places" in boardrooms and management conversations where leaders knew something was off but lacked the language to name it."This book was never written to become a bestseller," Madhavan shared . "Clarity, I learned, always asks for something in return. Sometimes that 'collateral' is comfort. Sometimes it’s control. Sometimes it’s how others see you."The strategist emphasized that the sudden #1 ranking served as a real-world validation of a core idea in the book: Detachment. "When you detach from the obsession of being number one and focus instead on the work that matters, results tend to follow," he stated.A Reckoning for the Modern LeaderClarity Demands Collateral explores why truth often divides before it connects and what it means to "burn bridges not out of anger, but alignment." As a key contributor to the Life IPO framework, Madhavan’s work provides the psychological and ethical foundation for professionals looking to "go public" with their own truth."We live in a time of too much fear of saying the wrong thing," Madhavan added. "Real growth has never come from comfort. It comes from facing discomfort honestly."About the AuthorVeejay Madhavan (VJ) is a global people strategist. His work focuses on the intersection of humanistic psychology and leadership, providing frameworks for individuals and organizations to audit their internal truths and rebuild authority through authentic connection.

