Analysis Report on Market Size, Share, and Trends of Gaming Console Rental Services by Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The gaming console rental services sector has seen impressive growth over recent years, reflecting changing consumer preferences and advancements in gaming technology. As more gamers seek flexible and affordable ways to enjoy the latest consoles, this market is set to continue expanding, driven by several key factors and emerging trends.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Gaming Console Rental Services

The gaming console rental services market is expanding swiftly, with its value projected to rise from $2.33 billion in 2025 to $2.6 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth during the historical period is linked to the increasing popularity of console gaming, the significant upfront costs associated with purchasing new consoles, the development of e-commerce logistics, a shift toward access over ownership, and the availability of multiple generations of consoles for rent.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar further, reaching $3.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3%. Factors fueling this forecasted expansion include broader adoption of cloud gaming technologies, rising consumer interest in trying premium consoles before buying, growth of rental services in emerging economies, stronger collaborations with game publishers, and a heightened focus on personalizing the customer experience. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the growing popularity of subscription-based rental models, increased demand for short-term console rentals, the inclusion of bundled games and accessories, wider availability of online rental platforms, and flexible pricing strategies to attract diverse users.

Understanding the Gaming Console Rental Services Model

Gaming console rental companies offer customers the chance to rent consoles for limited periods instead of purchasing them outright. These services usually provide flexible rental terms, convenient home delivery, and often include popular games and accessories in their packages. The primary aim is to make high-end gaming more accessible and affordable, catering especially to casual players, those needing temporary access, or consumers wanting to test consoles prior to buying. This approach is ideal for users who seek gaming entertainment without the commitment or high cost of ownership.

Growing Popularity of Esports as a Market Driver

One major factor propelling the gaming console rental services market is the rapid rise of esports, which involves organized competitive video gaming contests where players or teams compete for rewards and recognition. As esports viewership grows through online streaming platforms, it draws larger audiences, thus increasing sponsorship and investment in the sector. This surge in interest boosts demand for high-performance gaming consoles, encouraging more gamers to seek affordable rental options. Rental services benefit by appealing to both casual gamers and esports fans who want access to premium equipment without full purchase costs. For example, in May 2024, Esports News UK reported that revenues from UK gaming events and venues jumped 140% year-on-year, reaching £10.3 million ($11.05 million) in 2023, compared to £4.35 million ($4.66 million) in 2022. Such growth highlights how esports is a key catalyst for the gaming console rental market’s expansion.

Regional Highlights and Market Distribution

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the gaming console rental services market. The comprehensive market study covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and regional trends shaping the industry’s future.

