Cream Stone IceCream and Naturals Salon Came Together for Women’s Day Celebration Featuring Sweet Treats and Beauty Care

Cream Stone Ice Cream Celebrates Women's Day

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyderabad-based Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts collaborated with Naturals Salon to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March 2026, offering a unique experience for women customers across select Cream Stone Ice Cream outlets.As part of the Women’s Day celebration, women visiting participating Cream Stone Ice Cream outlets were offered complimentary nail services provided by professionals from Naturals Salon. The initiative was designed to create a delightful and memorable experience for women celebrating the occasion.In addition to the nail services, women customers also received exclusive gift vouchers from Naturals Salon along with Cream Stone Ice Cream coupons, enabling them to enjoy additional benefits from both brands and treats beyond the event.Speaking about the initiative, CEO from Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts Mr. Sheetal Patil stated that “the collaboration reflected the brand’s commitment to celebrating and appreciating women by creating experiences that combine indulgence with moments of self-care”.The partnership between Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts and Naturals Salon brought together two popular lifestyle brands to offer customers a blend of sweet indulgence and personal pampering, making the Women’s Day celebration a memorable experience for many visitors at the outlets.The special initiative was conducted on 8th March 2026 across participating Cream Stone outlets and received a positive response from customers.About Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts:-Cream Stone was launched at Hyderabad in 2009 and it was so loved and enjoyed and grew so popular that its stores soon started to open across India. Backed by it's unique Ice cream creations and its worldwide research and development capabilities, in just 15 short years it expanded its operations across India.From a single parlour to a nationwide sensation, Cream Stone now operates across 7 states, 34 cities, and 117 outlets—and continues to grow. Yet, despite its rapid expansion, the brand stays true to its roots: offering handcrafted, premium desserts with the same boutique charm that made it a household name.

