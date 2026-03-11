Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Higher Education is Projected to Grow to $13.46 Billion by 2030, at a 34.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education is transforming how institutions deliver learning and support students. As educational environments shift toward more digital and personalized experiences, AI technologies are becoming essential tools in enhancing both teaching and administrative functions. This evolving landscape highlights significant growth potential for AI applications in academic settings worldwide.

Market Size Growth and Future Outlook for AI in Higher Education

The AI in higher education market has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years. Forecasts indicate it will grow from $3.03 billion in 2025 to $4.09 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%. This surge during the historical period is largely driven by the expansion of online higher education programs, the wider availability of cloud computing infrastructure, increasing demand for scalable learning solutions, improved digital literacy among educators, and early adoption of learning analytics tools.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for even more rapid growth, projected to reach $13.46 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 34.7%. Factors fueling this future growth include heightened investment in AI-powered education platforms, growing demand for personalized learning experiences, the expansion of smart campus initiatives, a stronger focus on student retention analytics, and deeper integration of AI with learning management systems. Key trends expected to shape this period involve increasing adoption of AI-driven learning platforms, broader use of intelligent tutoring systems, expanded use of predictive analytics to monitor student performance, the rise of virtual teaching assistants, and greater emphasis on personalized learning pathways.

Understanding AI’s Role in Enhancing Higher Education

Artificial intelligence in higher education refers to the deployment of AI technologies aimed at optimizing various educational processes. The goal is to foster a more efficient, tailored, and impactful learning environment. By leveraging AI, institutions can improve student outcomes while streamlining tasks for educators and administrators, helping to create a more engaging and effective academic experience.

How Online Education is Accelerating AI Adoption in Higher Education

One of the main factors driving growth in the AI in higher education market is the rising prominence of online education. Online education delivers instructional content and learning experiences via digital platforms, enabling students to study remotely over the internet. Its popularity stems from the flexibility, convenience, and accessibility it offers, allowing learners to engage with coursework anytime and from anywhere, accommodating diverse schedules and needs.

AI enhances online education by tailoring learning pathways to individual students, automating administrative duties, and providing intelligent support systems that boost both student engagement and educator effectiveness. For example, in June 2025, Coursera Inc., a US-based online learning platform, reported that its 700 GenAI courses averaged 12 enrollments per minute—up dramatically from just one per minute in 2023 and eight per minute in 2024. This surge in enrollments underscores how the growth of online education is directly propelling demand for AI solutions in higher education.

Regional Market Trends in AI for Higher Education

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI in higher education market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace other areas in terms of growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends shaping the sector.

