New Digital Tool Launched to Help Families Nationwide Answer the Critical Question: 'Is It Time for Care?'

UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unique Senior Care has today announced the launch of the Is It Time for Care? assessment . This innovative digital resource is designed to support families across the UK by providing a structured, professional-grade evaluation of a senior’s daily life, well-being, and safety at home.As the UK’s population ages , many families find themselves unsure whether a loved one’s occasional forgetfulness or physical frailty requires professional intervention. This new tool provides a 14-question personalised report assessment, offering immediate clarity for those noticing small changes or simply thinking ahead.A holistic view of home lifeUnlike basic checklists, the assessment provides a comprehensive score across six key domains:- Support network and carer strain: Evaluating the pressure on family and friends.- Safety and mobility: Assessing confidence and steadiness at home.- Memory and confusion: Looking at how routines are affected by cognitive changes.- Daily living and personal care: Reviewing tasks like washing, dressing, and nutrition.- Health and home management: Monitoring medication and household errands.- Overnight safety: Focusing on confidence when alone during the night.“ Deciding when to introduce professional care is an incredibly significant moment for any family,” says Helena Hitchcox, Director of Operations for Unique Senior Care. “This tool has been developed to offer families across the country a clear and supportive way to begin that conversation early, helping them plan with confidence rather than waiting for a crisis.”The personalised care radarA standout feature of the report is the Personalised Care Radar. The visual chart maps the user’s answers to show exactly which areas of life are most settled and which may require attention, allowing families to see at a glance where extra support could make life easier.Expert endorsements:The tool has already received high praise from health and social care professionals:- NF, Frailty Nurse: "I thought the detailed explanation below the score result was very useful; it provides the context families need to make informed decisions."- NN, Social Worker: "A really good tool to arrive at an indicator regarding your care pathway."- MO, Financial Advocate: "I really liked the ease of completing this. It removes the technical jargon and makes the process accessible."The Is It Time For Care? assessment is free to use and takes just two minutes to complete. Families can access their personalised report at: https://www.uniquecare.co.uk/is-it-time-for-care/ About Unique Senior CareUnique Senior Care is a premier provider of fully managed hourly home care and live-in care services across the UK. Recognised for their "Outstanding" Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings and relationship-led approach, they specialise in dementia support, Parkinson’s care, and palliative support at home.

