EasyRx Launches Smart Pharmacy App to Make Medications Transparent and Affordable for All
EasyRx launches a pharmacy app using transparent cost-plus pricing to help patients access prescription and OTC medications at savings of up to 80%.
The app addresses a longstanding problem in the U.S. healthcare system: unpredictable medication prices that leave patients unable to afford the drugs they need.
EasyRx removes pharmacy benefit managers and insurance middlemen from the equation entirely, allowing local pharmacies to share their real cost of goods plus a transparent markup. Patients can search for their medications, compare honest prices, and arrange delivery in as little as two hours.
Beyond serving individual patients, EasyRx is designed to benefit the broader healthcare ecosystem. The platform integrates with healthcare providers and telehealth platforms to improve prescription fulfillment and medication adherence. For employers and payers, the company's value proposition is straightforward.
Independent pharmacies also stand to gain from the platform. By automating refill management and reducing administrative workload, EasyRx enables local pharmacies to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork, while improving patient retention and expanding their digital reach.
The EasyRx app includes a full suite of medication management tools, including refill tracking, prescription history, smart reminders, and secure storage of personal health data. All features are built on a HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, with industry-standard encryption protecting user privacy at every step.
The company's mission centers on three core principles: transparency, affordability, and convenience. EasyRx offers multiple delivery options — from two-hour urgent delivery to standard three-to-seven-day shipping — giving patients the flexibility to choose the speed and cost that fits their needs.
EasyRx is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
About EasyRx
EasyRx is a healthcare technology company dedicated to making medications more accessible and affordable. Through its mobile application, EasyRx connects patients and employers through a transparent cost-plus pricing model that eliminates hidden fees and reduces reliance on traditional insurance structures.
EasyRx is HIPAA compliant and partners exclusively with licensed, FDA-standard pharmacies. For more information, visit easyrx.com.
