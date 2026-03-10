Neurologik.io Unveils 'Technical Capacity Tax' Calculator to Quantify Millions in Lost Manufacturing Revenue

Quantify the millions in pipeline lost to engineering bottlenecks. Neurologik’s free tool calculates your Technical Capacity Tax in 7 simple questions.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurologik.io, a vertical AI company building AI sales engineers for manufacturers of complex technical products, today announced the public release of the Revenue Leak Calculator — a free diagnostic tool that quantifies, in dollars, the revenue impact of engineering bottlenecks in technical sales.

The tool is available now at neurologik.io/revenue-leak-calculator.

The Problem: The "Invisible" Revenue Leak

In Engineer-to-Order and configured-product manufacturing, nearly every sales opportunity requires technical input—product configuration, feasibility assessment, or RFP response—before a proposal can be issued. This creates a structural constraint where revenue growth is limited not by market demand, but by engineering bandwidth.

"This is the most expensive problem in technical manufacturing sales, and it's almost entirely invisible," says Andrei Tsyganok, Co-Founder and CRO at Neurologik. "Sales teams turn away a significant share of inbound requests every month because engineering doesn't have the bandwidth. The calculator finally makes that number visible."

How the Calculator Works

The diagnostic tool uses seven targeted questions to evaluate a company's current technical sales process:

Average deal size and monthly inquiry volume.

Engineering involvement rates and typical response times.

Percentage of inquiries lost to capacity constraints.

The calculator applies manufacturing industry benchmarks to produce the Technical Capacity Tax: a concrete dollar figure representing annual revenue left unworked due to these bottlenecks.

The Strategic Context: A Structural Talent Gap

With nearly 40 percent of the manufacturing engineering workforce approaching retirement age, incremental hiring is no longer a viable solution to capacity constraints. Neurologik’s AI sales engineers address this at scale by capturing the expertise of senior engineers and making it permanently available to sales teams and partners—without requiring engineering involvement on every routine request.

The Revenue Leak Calculator provides manufacturing executives with a quantified basis for evaluating the cost of inaction.

About Neurologik.io

Neurologik.io builds AI sales engineers for manufacturers of complex, technical products. The company captures decades of engineering expertise and makes it permanently available to sales teams, partners, and customers. Neurologik serves B2B manufacturers across industrial equipment, process control, HVAC, specialized machinery, and other complex industries globally.

