Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Volume 5

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori will celebrate its 7th anniversary in spring 2026. To mark the occasion, the "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held for a limited time starting March 20 (Fri).As the fifth phase, the "Cherry Blossom Viewing Party with Naruto Uzumaki" will take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from April 20 (Mon) to April 26 (Sun). This event features a commemorative photo session with Naruto Uzumaki for all participants and a candy giveaway. Guests who catch candy with a cherry blossom sticker attached can win an original Shinobi-Zato sticker. Additionally, a "Rock-Paper-Scissors" tournament will be held, where winners can receive luxurious prizes.■Event Overview: Volume 5 “Cherry Blossom ViewingPeriod:April 20 (Mon) – April 26 (Sun), 2026 (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays only)Business Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (Last admission 20:00)Details:：①Cherry Blossom Viewing & Photo Session (12:00)Catch treats tossed into the air; those with cherry blossom stickers win limited-edition stickers. Includes a group photo with Naruto.②Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament (14:00)Compete against Naruto for a chance to win grand prizes.Location：In front of the Hokage Rock Plaza, inside “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”Price：Free※A separate admission ticket is required.URL：©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

