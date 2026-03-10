Paywint Official Sponsor Partner at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok, April 2026

Money20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok - April 21-23 Payment Meeting with Plaid Paywint meeting with Paypal

Paywint is a sponsor partner at Money20/20 Asia to be held from April 21-23, 2026, in Bangkok. The company hosts a booth at the event to facilitate engagement.

Our presence at Money20/20 Asia 2026 reflects Paywint’s commitment to innovation in digital wallets and instant payment infrastructure.” — Dr. Saheer Nelli

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paywint is part of the Money20/20 Asia event to be held in Bangkok from April 21 - 23. The fintech innovation company, specializing in digital wallet integrations and instant payments , is attending the event as a sponsor partner. Money20/20 is one of the biggest fintech events on the planet, and the company plans to engage in dialogue with global fintech leaders and innovators.About Money20/20Money20/20 is a globally leading platform in the fintech conference category in terms of content, sales, and networking platform solutions. With an influential and insight-based event portfolio, Money20/20 drives the future of money.This is the second time Paywint is participating in the Money20/20 event. The first one was Money20/20 USA 2025, held in Las Vegas from October 26 - 29. It was an excellent experience for the company to become part of the event and gain value from segments on AI in fintech, fraud prevention, and wealth management opportunities.About Money20/20 AsiaMoney20/20 Asia is the most sought-after fintech event in Asia. The curated program is set to talk about payment infrastructure, ecosystem orchestration, financial solutions, SME empowerment, and intersecting topics in the fintech niche.Some of the topics at the event that resonate with Paywint’s domain interests include trust and security in innovative financial solutions, digital identity, mobile-first approach, interoperability, cross-sector solutions, and the like.Paywint’s Goals at Money20/20 AsiaPaywint is looking forward to meeting with the major players of the fintech ecosystem. The primary objective of the company is to get connected to the right partners and solutions providers. These could be industry experts and thought leaders in the fintech domain.Apart from the networking opportunities and brand-building possibilities, Paywint’s objective at the event is to collaborate with industry players serving practical applications and real-world use cases relevant to the fintech landscape. From a business perspective, the company would like to meet with diverse stakeholders, hybrid financial systems, and policy framework regulators.Meet Paywint at Money20/20 AsiaPaywint will host visitors at its dedicated sponsor booth at the Money20/20 Asia. The company is keen to meet the fintech industry leaders and decision-makers at the event. Paywint welcomes every attendee for a meet and greet to explore the latest in digital wallets, instant payments, and payment processing solutions.Leadership PerspectiveThe founder and CEO of Paywint, Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, remarks, “It’s been my privilege to be part of these Money20/20 events. For the Asia event in Bangkok, we are excited from the word go. We look forward to meeting inspiring people and fintech leaders, exchanging ideas, and exploring opportunities. Our purpose is to learn what we can gain and facilitate the event participants with our dedicated payment solutions model.”About PaywintPaywint helps businesses to overcome payment and settlement delays. The company’s digital wallet aids in instant payments to enable real-time money movement with fast transactions. The company helps control the cash flow of businesses with real-time settlements. Paywint facilitates the use of instant ACH, same-day ACH, RTP, wire transfer, instant virtual cards, and other payment rails.

