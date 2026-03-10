Bridging Bridges: The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Landmark Visit to India  

The security interdependence between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions served as the central theme for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s first committee visit to India on 2-8 March. The visit highlights the Assembly’s emphasis on strengthening ties with key global actors such as India, the world’s largest democracy, through parliamentary diplomacy.

“In an age where security challenges are increasingly global and interconnected, dialogue with key international partners is more necessary than ever before. This visit is an opportunity for us to listen, learn from each other, and to identify shared security priorities”, said Marcos Perestrello (Portugal), President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, who co-led the delegation with Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on NATO Partnerships Lorenzo Cesa (Italy).

Throughout the week, the delegation of around 20 lawmakers from across the Alliance participated in a series of roundtables and policy discussions in Mumbai and New Delhi. They met with Indian policymakers, parliamentarians, senior officials, military leaders, business representatives, and leading think tanks to deepen understanding of India’s strategic outlook and explore opportunities for more sustained parliamentary engagement between the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Indian Parliament.

Members of the delegation also participated in discussions associated with the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship international conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

A central theme throughout the visit was India’s doctrine of strategic autonomy, which continues to guide its foreign and security policy. Indian interlocutors explained that India seeks to maintain flexible partnerships with a wide range of international actors. At the same time, discussions highlighted areas where India and NATO countries share common interests, including maritime security, technological resilience, democratic resilience, defence industrial development, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Discussions in New Delhi also addressed India’s role in the Global South, its relationships with major powers, and the implications of geopolitical competition for global stability and economic development. Indian representatives underscored that the mission to sustain and elevate the quality of life for 1.5 billion citizens underpins nearly every aspect of India’s domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Exchanges reflected both areas of convergence and areas where perspectives differ. Although India maintains a historically close relationship with Russia, New Delhi is gradually diversifying, including when it comes to military equipment and energy. China’s growing assertiveness remains a primary strategic challenge for India.

Throughout the visit, interlocutors frequently highlighted India’s keen interest in expanding economic and security cooperation with European nations, including through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

In Mumbai, the delegation toured the Jio 5G Stack Networking Operating Centre, where members received an overview of India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure and technological innovation ecosystem. The visit highlighted India’s growing economic and technological capabilities and the importance of secure and resilient digital networks in the broader security landscape.

During the visit, NATO Parliamentarians explored strategies to strengthen the dialogue with Indian interlocutors, including to dispel misconceptions regarding NATO’s activities and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the visit, both sides emphasised the importance of continued dialogue, transparency, and practical cooperation between democracies facing an increasingly complex and interconnected security environment.

Photos ©NATO PA, ©Raisina Dialogue, ©Observer Research Foundation