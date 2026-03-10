Medase Cocktails Accelerates Growth With Strategic Investment, Founder Honors And New Pricing Strategy

Access to this level of capital allows MEDASE to capitalize on market opportunities and accelerate our growth trajectory” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium zero-proof cocktail brand MEDASE Cocktails announced today a series of major milestones, including a strategic investment, national founder recognition, and a new consumer-friendly price point, signaling a pivotal growth moment for the rapidly expanding non-alcoholic beverage company.MEDASE has carved out a bold presence in the zero-proof beverage space with its organic premium ready-to-drink cocktails designed to mirror the taste, complexity, and sophistication of traditional spirits, without the alcohol. The brand was founded by Monica Cornitcher and lifelong friend Inga Dyer, who set out to create a health-forward alternative that delivers authentic cocktail flavor while celebrating life’s everyday moments.The inspiration behind MEDASE is deeply personal. The company was born from Dyer’s battle with cancer, which prompted the two founders to reimagine how people gather, celebrate, and enjoy elevated drinks without compromising health or experience. The name MEDASE, which means “thank you,” reflects the founders’ deep gratitude for one another and the journey that inspired them to create a brand rooted in joy, resilience, and celebrating life’s everyday moments.As the brand continues to gain traction, Cornitcher is named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, recognizing influential women entrepreneurs shaping the future of business through innovation, leadership, and resilience. This year’s honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, highlighting the significant economic impact of women-led businesses. Selected through Inc.’s rigorous multi-round evaluation process, founders are assessed on performance metrics such as revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, alongside qualitative factors like innovation, social impact, and brand momentum.The company also announced it has secured a strategic investment that unlocks access to capital capable of supporting over $20 million in annual sales, positioning MEDASE for its next phase of growth. The investment strengthens the company’s ability to accelerate expansion across distribution, operations, and marketing as demand continues to rise for premium, zero-proof cocktails.“Access to this level of capital allows MEDASE to capitalize on market opportunities and accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Monica Cornitcher, CEO/Co-Founder of MEDASE. “We’re excited to continue delivering bold flavor, building community, and expanding access to premium non-alcoholic cocktails.”As MEDASE continues to scale, increased production and operational efficiencies are fueling the brand’s next phase of growth. These gains allow the company to expand its reach while making its premium zero-proof cocktails more accessible to a broader audience. Effective today, MEDASE is lowering the price of its four-pack from $28 to $19.99, a strategic move designed to accelerate consumer adoption and bring its elevated, alcohol-free cocktail experience to more customers nationwide.MEDASE’s growth has been driven by a strong direct-to-consumer strategy, supported by an engaged social media community and grassroots brand experiences. Through tastings, pop-ups, and community-driven events, the brand continues to introduce new consumers to its elevated zero-proof cocktails while building strong loyalty among its customers.Backed by fresh investment, national recognition, and an expanding consumer base, MEDASE Cocktails is entering its next chapter, positioned for significant growth in the evolving non-alcoholic beverage market.For more information, visit www.medasecocktails.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.