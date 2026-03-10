Taste of Key West Returns with 50+ Culinary and Beverage Partners: Premier Food and Wine Experience in the Florida Keys

Guests explore food and beverage tastings during Taste of Key West at Truman Waterfront Park in Key West, Florida. A chef-prepared tasting bite served during Taste of Key West showcases the creative flavors featured at the island’s signature food and wine event. Guests toast the sunset during Taste of Key West, the island’s signature food and wine celebration at Truman Waterfront Park.

Taste of Key West returns to Truman Waterfront Park on March 23, 2026, bringing together the Keys’ culinary community in support of AH Monroe.

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Key West’s most anticipated food and wine events returns as Taste of Key West transforms Truman Waterfront Park into a vibrant celebration of the island’s culinary scene on Monday, March 23, 2026.Featuring more than 50 restaurants, chefs, and beverage partners from across Key West, the event offers an evening of waterfront tastings that showcase the creativity, flavor, and personality that define dining in the Florida Keys. Visitors can sample everything from fresh island seafood and chef-driven small plates to craft beers and fine wines—all in one walkable festive experience.Set against the sunset views of Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park, Taste of Key West invites both visitors and locals to explore the island’s diverse culinary community in a lively outdoor setting, while supporting AH Monroe ’s work providing health, housing and hope.The event is free to attend, with tickets available day-of for guests who wish to sample food and beverages from participating restaurants and beverage partners.Other ticket options are available, including the popular Two for Taste Pass featuring 60 tickets and commemorative plates and glasses. A limited number of VIP Passes offer an elevated experience with access to tables in a private tent, unlimited tastings, curated beverage selections, butler-passed bites, and relaxed lounge seating.With more than 50 participating partners, Taste of Key West offers one of the largest gatherings of the island’s chefs and beverage producers in a single evening—making it a must-visit experience for food lovers planning a spring trip to the Keys.The event marks the celebration of the 40th anniversary for AH Monroe with event proceeds supporting the organization’s work providing health services and housing support throughout Monroe County. The weekend also includes the Vintners Dinner on Saturday, March 21, an intimate chef-curated wine dinner held at the historic Williams Hall in Key West.Taste of Key West is made possible through the support of community partners, including the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, Republic National Distributing Company, and the many restaurants, chefs, sponsors, volunteers, and vendors who help bring the event to life each year.Event DetailsTaste of Key WestDate: Monday, March 23, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Truman Waterfront Park, Key WestAccess: Free general admission; tasting tickets available for purchaseTicket Options• Pay-as-you-go tasting tickets• Two for Taste Pass• VIP PassTickets, participating restaurants, and event details can be found at tasteofkeywest.org.About AH MonroeAH Monroe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health outcomes and expanding access to stable housing throughout the Florida Keys. For 40 years, AH Monroe has partnered with the community to provide compassionate, inclusive services that strengthen individuals, families, and neighborhoods across Monroe County.

