Canary Labs & SORBA.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Native Historian-to-AI Stack to Industrial Enterprises

SORBA.ai creates Partnership with Canary Labs

Native integration between Canary Historian & SORBA.ai transforms trusted time-series data into predictive intelligence for reliability and process optimization

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Labs, a global leader in high-performance industrial time-series data historian solutions, and SORBA.ai the developer of the no-code industrial AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver a tightly integrated, native historian-to-AI stack for industrial organizations worldwide.The collaboration brings together the proven performance and scalability of the Canary Historian with the no-code artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities of SORBA.ai, creating a seamless, production-ready pathway from operational data capture to predictive and prescriptive intelligence.A Native Integration: From High-Fidelity Data to Operational Intelligence Industrial AI initiatives often stall not because of a lack of algorithms—but because of data fragmentation, poor data quality, or heavy integration overhead. This partnership addresses those barriers directly through native software integration between the Canary Historian and SORBA.ai.Through secure, high-performance connectors, SORBA.ai can directly access, contextualize, and operationalize time-series data stored in the Canary Historian, without complex middleware layers or custom extraction workflows. The result is:* Direct historian connectivity for model training and inference* Secure, read-optimized access to high-resolution time-series data* Rapid model deployment leveraging validated operational history* Reduced IT overhead and faster time to valueBy maintaining the historian as the system of record while enabling AI processing natively against that dataset, organizations preserve data integrity and governance while accelerating analytics adoption.“Industrial AI must start with trusted data,” said Steve Mason, COO of Canary Labs. “Our historian has long been the foundation for operational visibility. By natively integrating with SORBA.ai’ SORBA.ai platform, we are enabling customers to move beyond visualization into advanced intelligence, without compromising performance or security.”Better Together: A Unified Industrial Data & AI ArchitectureIndividually, both platforms are industry leaders. Together, they create a unified industrial intelligence architecture:Canary Historian Provides:* Loss-less compression of high-frequency process data* Enterprise-scale performance across distributed environments* Secure on-premises, edge, and hybrid deployments* Proven reliability in mission-critical industrial environmentsSORBA.ai Adds:* No-code machine learning model development* Automated feature engineering and regression/classification tools* Predictive maintenance and anomaly detection* Process optimization and advanced process control applications* Operational deployment of AI models without data science teamsThe partnership enables industrial teams to progress along a clear value chain:Data Capture → Data Contextualization → AI Model Development → Real-Time Inference → Operational Decision SupportRather than exporting historian data into disconnected analytics environments, the native integration allows SORBA.ai to work directly within the industrial data ecosystem, shortening deployment cycles from months to weeks.Accelerating Time to Value for Industrial EnterprisesFor manufacturers, energy operators, water utilities, and process industries, the benefits of this integrated stack are immediate and measurable:Faster Predictive Maintenance Deployment - Historical asset data stored in Canary can be immediately leveraged to train SORBA.ai models for failure prediction and reliability improvement.Improved Process Optimization - Decades of archived production data become usable training sets for advanced regression and optimization models.Reduced Integration Costs - Native connectivity reduces the need for custom ETL pipelines and third-party data engineering layers.Enterprise Scalability - The historian remains the backbone, while AI capabilities scale across sites and regions.Secure, On-Premises AI Enablement - For organizations with strict data sovereignty requirements, both platforms support on-prem deployment, ensuring operational data never leaves the enterprise boundary.“This partnership represents a foundational shift in how industrial organizations operationalize AI,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. “By integrating directly with Canary Historian, we eliminate friction between data storage and intelligence. Customers can move from historical data to predictive insight in a streamlined, secure, and scalable manner.”Designed for the Modern Industrial ArchitectureModern industrial enterprises require: Unified Namespace (UNS) strategies* Historian-centric architectures* Secure edge-to-enterprise data flows* AI capabilities embedded directly into operationsThe Canary–SORBA.ai partnership supports these architectural goals by ensuring historian data is not merely stored, but activated.With SORBA.ai leveraging the historian as a foundational layer, customers gain a future-proof architecture where AI is no longer an experimental add-on, but a native operational capability.A Stronger Ecosystem for Industrial InnovationTogether, Canary Labs and SORBA.ai are delivering more than interoperability, they are delivering an integrated intelligence layer for industrial transformation.By aligning historian infrastructure with AI enablement in a cohesive, native stack, the partnership empowers organizations to:Maximize asset uptime* Improve production yield* Reduce operational risk* Enhance decision-making at every levelThis strategic collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to enabling practical, scalable, and secure digital transformation for industrial enterprises worldwide.About Canary LabsCanary Labs has delivered high-performance industrial data historian solutions since 1985. Known for its scalable, loss-less time-series database technology, the Canary Historian supports mission-critical industrial operations across manufacturing, energy, utilities, and process industries.Learn more at www.canarylabs.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

