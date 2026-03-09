Slovenia at the 70th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

SLOVENIA, March 9 - Delegation is composed of expert representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, as well as the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs for Women, Peace and Security, Darja Bavdaž Kuret.

The main theme of this year’s session is ensuring and strengthening access to justice for women and girls, including through the elimination of discriminatory laws and practices and structural barriers to gender equality. The Commission will also review progress in women’s full and effective participation in public life and in the elimination of violence against women.

In the discussions, Slovenia will highlight the importance of gender equality, inclusive legal systems, and the full participation of women in decision-making. It will also devote particular attention to the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan by joining a joint statement of the group of signatories of the Women, Peace and Security commitments.

On the margins of the session, Slovenia is also organizing a side event on the intersection of ageism and sexism, aimed at raising awareness of the challenges and multiple forms of discrimination that women face as they age.

The Commission on the Status of Women is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Each year, it reviews progress in the field of gender equality and formulates recommendations and guidance to strengthen the rights of women and girls worldwide.