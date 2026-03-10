Video.js v10 Delivers 81% Smaller Bundles as Four Major Player Projects Converge

Video.js v10 beta is now available

Open source collective reinvents web video players, with minimal adaptive bitrate player now 38kB gzipped vs. typical 200kB

Today's players approach a megabyte in size, creating monolithic cores. Video.js v10 abandons that architecture entirely.” — Steve Heffernan, creator of Video.js & co-founder of Mux

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented convergence of competing open source projects, the teams behind Video.js, Plyr, Vidstack, and Media Chrome today released the beta of Video.js v10, a complete architectural rebuild of the world’s most popular open source video player serving billions of video plays monthly. The beta release achieves performance breakthroughs that legacy architectures made impossible: 81% smaller default bundles compared to Video.js v8, with minimal implementations as small as 5kB gzipped, while allowing developers to add and remove capabilities through genuine modular design.The convergence represents a rare moment where the four competing projects totaling more than 75,000 GitHub stars set aside separate codebases to build something better together. When the Video.js Technical Steering Committee approved Mux as corporate steward in 2025, it brought the project full circle: original creator Steve Heffernan, who built Video.js in 2010 and co-founded Mux while remaining on the Video.js steering committee, returned to lead development and address technical debt that made deeper optimization almost impossible."Today's players often approach a megabyte in size (minified only) creating monolithic cores that can't simultaneously hit loading performance goals for short-form video and feature requirements for complex use cases," said Heffernan. "Video.js v10 abandons that architecture entirely. The UI separates from the underlying media renderer, with every component working independently through open API contracts." Legacy web video players typically exceed 600kB gzipped when adaptive streaming is included, with some approaching a megabyte minified.Video.js has powered video playback for enterprises including Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, Bloomberg, Wells Fargo, and LinkedIn while serving millions of smaller sites. The project has earned 38,700 GitHub stars and supports 573 community-built plugins, establishing itself as critical player infrastructure. However, web performance standards and growing player weight created pressure that legacy architectures couldn't address without the kind of cross-project collaboration that Video.js v10 represents. For the billions of people who watch video on the web daily, player bundle size translates directly to how quickly video loads.Video.js v10 incorporates media/UI separation from Media Chrome, framework-idiomatic customization from Vidstack, design polish from Plyr, and 16 years of battle-hardened production experience from Video.js. The unified architecture enables capabilities impossible in legacy players: developers import only required components, with unused code eliminated from bundles rather than merely disabled.The rebuild does represent risk. Breaking API compatibility threatens to fragment Video.js's massive plugin ecosystem, with migration of existing plugins dependent on community contribution. The team acknowledges this tension directly: legacy architecture would condemn the project to irrelevance, while a complete rebuild gambles on community support to recreate the plugin ecosystem on modern foundations.The modular foundation and common JS core position Video.js v10 for capabilities that monolithic players struggle to accommodate. The architecture creates clear integration points for AI-augmented video features. Its less-abstracted components allow AI agents to work directly with player code with minimal external documentation.The modular approach extends to the streaming engine layer as well. Video.js v10 introduces SPF (Streaming Processor Framework), a new engine architecture built around composable functional components rather than monolithic controllers. Where traditional streaming engines bundle support for DRM, ads, and other advanced capabilities regardless of whether a project needs them, SPF offers purpose-built engines containing only required functionality. Video.js v10 works with existing engines including HLS.js today, with SPF targeting simpler, common use cases where it is expected to achieve a 12.1kB gzipped engine bundle compared to 103kB for the lightest current alternative.The Video.js v10 beta ships two professionally designed skins: a default skin with a frosted aesthetic and a minimal skin for developers who want a clean starting point, both with refined controls, smooth interactions, and thoughtful animations. The architecture uses unstyled UI primitives with a custom compiler translating skins from React and Tailwind into multiple framework combinations. Developers can eject any skin to receive full source code ownership, following the shadcn model. Framework-specific components provide idiomatic experiences in React and HTML, with additional framework support planned for general availability.The beta also ships three use-case presets: default video, default audio, and background video. These are purpose-built combinations of skin, features, and media configuration that give developers a correct starting point without sacrificing the composable flexibility underneath.Video.js remains fully open source under Apache 2.0 license with transparent governance through its Technical Steering Committee. The Video.js v10 beta is available today at Videojs.org, with general availability planned for mid-2026.###**Additional Resources:****About Video.js**Video.js is the world's most widely deployed open source HTML5 video player, powering video playback on millions of websites and serving billions of monthly viewers. Created by Steve Heffernan in 2010 to facilitate the transition from Flash to HTML5, Video.js has become critical web infrastructure with 38,700 GitHub stars, 573 community-built plugins, and enterprise deployments including Amazon, LinkedIn, Bloomberg, and Wells Fargo. The project is maintained under Apache 2.0 license with governance through its Technical Steering Committee, with Mux serving as corporate steward.

