DITP Leads Record Delegation of 38 Thai Companies to FILMART 2026, Strengthening Position in the Global Content Market

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion Thailand at Filmart 2026

Thailand sends record 38 companies to FILMART Hong Kong, 17–20 March 2026, targeting global content deals in film, TV, animation & post-production.

Our objective here goes beyond generating short-term trade value. We are positioning Thailand as a capable, long-term partner in content and production.” — Sunanta Kangvalkulkij - Director-General - DITP

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global film and content industry is growing steadily, driven by rising demand from streaming platforms and international media providers for an increasingly diverse range of content. Cross-border collaboration has become increasingly central to this growth — whether through co-production agreements, rights licensing and trading, or full-service production outsourcing.International content trade markets have become indispensable platforms for connecting creators, investors and distributors worldwide, providing Thai operators with direct access to global business networks.It is against this backdrop that the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, is leading a delegation of Thai operators to the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2026 (FILMART), taking place 17–20 March 2026 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. One of Asia's foremost content trading and business negotiation markets, FILMART attracts over 7,000 buyers, investors, producers, and media service providers from around the world each year."FILMART is not merely a trade exhibition — it is a strategic platform that connects Thai content companies with the global content supply chain," said Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion."Whether through rights licensing, international co-production, fundraising, or full-service production, these are precisely the forms of collaboration that are expanding most rapidly in today's content industry."Thailand's track record at the event speaks for itself. At FILMART 2025, the Thai delegation generated over 2.2 billion baht in trade negotiation value across more than 580 business matching appointments — concrete evidence, according to Director-General Sunanta, of the confidence that global markets place in the quality of Thai content and production services.This year's delegation of 38 operators is the largest Thailand has ever brought to FILMART, and spans the entire content industry value chain: film, drama series, and television programme producers and distributors alongside specialists in animation, visual Effects (VFX), post-production, filming studios, and foreign production crew support services. The breadth of the delegation reflects growing international demand for capable, high-quality, and cost-effective production partners.The participation represents a coordinated effort among three government ministries — the Ministry of Commerce (through DITP), the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.Activities at the event include the Thailand Pavilion, business matching sessions, networking with international partners, a Thai Night, and industry seminars, all designed to reinforce Thailand's standing as a regional hub for content production and film services."Our objective here goes beyond generating short-term trade value," Director-General Sunanta said. "We are positioning Thailand as a capable, long-term partner in content and production. Building networks, fostering collaboration, and ensuring long-term business continuity will ultimately expand Thailand's role in the global industry."DITP remains committed to a proactive strategy of opening new markets and connecting Thai companies with international opportunities — strengthening the competitiveness of Thailand's content and production services sector while establishing Thai content as a significant and enduring force in the global creative economy.About the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand, is the principal government agency responsible for promoting Thai exports and expanding Thailand's international trade. Through a network of overseas trade offices and a wide range of promotional programmes, DITP works to connect Thai businesses with global markets, enhance the competitiveness of Thai products and services, and position Thailand as a leading destination for trade and investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.