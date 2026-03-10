TRMA Canada Pledges $25,000 to Advance Paediatric Brain Tumour Research Through MBF’s 25 in 25 Campaign

TRMA Canada participates in a HUG at their annual conference in support of MBF Meagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) Logo TRMA Canada is proud to support MBF

With only 7% of cancer research funding going to children, TRMA Canada steps up to help accelerate new discoveries for kids with brain tumours.

We believe industry associations have a unique ability to mobilize their communities for good. Together, we can help accelerate the research breakthroughs children and families urgently need.” — Mackenzie Rozga, President, TRMA Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce a $25,000 commitment from the Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada ( TRMA Canada ) in support of the Foundation’s 25 in 25 Campaign, a milestone initiative marking MBF’s 25th anniversary by funding 25 new paediatric brain tumour research this year.The pledge from TRMA Canada will fund one of these critical seed research projects, helping scientists pursue bold and innovative ideas that can accelerate progress toward better treatments and outcomes for children facing brain tumours.“For 25 years, Meagan Bebenek Foundation has believed that hope grows when communities come together to support discovery,” said Denise Bebenek, Founder and President of Meagan Bebenek Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to TRMA Canada for stepping forward as a partner in our 25 in 25 campaign. Their generosity will help researchers explore bold ideas that have the potential to change the future for children and families facing paediatric brain tumours.”Paediatric brain tumours remain the leading cause of cancer-related death in children, yet paediatric cancers as a whole receive only a small share of research investment. In Canada, just 7% of federal government cancer research funding is dedicated to pediatric cancer research. Through its 25 in 25 campaign, MBF is working to help close this gap by funding bold early-stage research that can lead to new discoveries and life-saving treatments for children.Seed funding plays a vital role in advancing paediatric cancer research. These early investments allow scientists to explore promising new approaches that traditional funding sources may overlook—often providing the first step toward larger discoveries and new treatment pathways.“At TRMA Canada, our members work every day to anticipate risk, protect consumers, and build stronger communities,” said Mackenzie Rozga, President of TRMA Canada. “Supporting Meagan Bebenek Foundation through our TRMA Canada Cares initiative is a powerful extension of that commitment. We are proud to fund one of the 25 in 25 research projects and stand alongside MBF in advancing innovative paediatric brain tumour research that brings hope to children and families across Canada.”TRMA Canada is also challenging other industry associations across Canada to join the effort by committing to fund one of the remaining 25 in 25 research projects.“We believe industry associations have a unique ability to mobilize their communities for good,” added Rozga “We invite other associations to stand with us and support this campaign. Together, we can help accelerate the research breakthroughs children and families urgently need.”The 25 in 25 Campaign aims to mobilize corporations, associations, and community supporters to collectively fund 25 groundbreaking research projects, each representing a step closer to better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.For 25 years, the Meagan Bebenek Foundation has championed the belief that Hope Changes Everything—and through initiatives like the 25 in 25 Campaign, that hope continues to drive real progress in the fight against childhood brain cancer.Organizations interested in joining the campaign by funding a research project are encouraged to connect with the Foundation to learn how their community can help drive the next breakthrough in paediatric brain tumour research.To learn more about the 25 in 25 Campaign or how to support paediatric brain tumour research, visit www. meaganbebenekfoundation.org About Meagan Bebenek FoundationMeagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and supporting families affected by paediatric brain tumours. Best known for its signature HUG event, MBF brings communities together to fund life-changing discoveries for children around the world — driven by the belief that hope changes everything.About TRMA CanadaTRMA Canada (Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada) is a national industry association that brings together leaders in credit risk, fraud prevention, collections, and financial operations across Canada’s telecommunications sector. By fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and advancing best practices, TRMA Canada helps its members anticipate risk, strengthen resilience, and protect both businesses and consumers in an increasingly complex digital economy.Beyond industry leadership, TRMA Canada is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities its members serve. Through its TRMA Canada Cares initiative, the association mobilizes its network to support important social causes and charitable partnerships. TRMA Canada is proud to stand with Meagan Bebenek Foundation in advancing innovative paediatric brain tumour research and helping bring hope to children and families across Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.