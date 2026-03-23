Property Trade Network Launches Cash Offer Platform for Home Sellers

Property Trade Network

PTN connects homeowners nationwide with vetted cash buyers — no agent fees, no repairs, no open houses. A simpler, more straightforward way to sell.

We built Property Trade Network because the home selling process has been overcomplicated for too long. That's exactly what we're building, and we're just getting started.” — Property Trade Network

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property Trade Network (PTN), a newly launched real estate platform, is giving homeowners across the United States a faster, simpler way to sell their homes by connecting them directly with cash buyers. Through PTN's growing network, sellers can receive cash offers without the traditional headaches of listing on the open market.For many homeowners, selling a home the traditional way means months of showings, costly repairs, agent commissions, and uncertainty. Listing a property on the open market can take anywhere from several weeks to several months — and even then, deals fall through due to financing contingencies, failed inspections, or buyers simply walking away. Property Trade Network eliminates those barriers by matching sellers with buyers who are ready to make cash offers, allowing homeowners to sell quickly without the stress or uncertainty that typically comes with traditional real estate transactions.How It WorksThe process is simple. Homeowners visit propertytradenetwork.com and submit basic information about their property. From there, PTN connects them with a cash buyer in their area who can make a competitive offer. There are no open houses, no waiting on bank approvals, and no back-and-forth negotiations drawn out over weeks. The process is straightforward, transparent, and designed to help facilitate a seamless transaction.There are no agent fees, no repair requirements, and no obligation to accept any offer. PTN puts the homeowner in full control from start to finish — giving them the power to review an offer and decide what works best for their situation.A Growing Network Built for SellersProperty Trade Network is actively building its network of cash buyers nationwide. As the platform grows, homeowners will have access to various buyers — helping sellers access more competitive offers and putting more leverage in their hands.The real estate market has shifted dramatically in recent years. Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have made it harder for traditional buyers to close, leaving many sellers in limbo. Cash buyers, on the other hand, can often move quickly and work within a seller's preferred timeline — making platforms like PTN more valuable than ever for homeowners looking for certainty and speed."We built Property Trade Network because the home selling process has been overcomplicated for too long," said a Property Trade Network spokesperson. "Homeowners deserve a simple, honest way to sell their home fast and walk away with cash in hand. That's exactly what we're building, and we're just getting started."Who PTN ServesProperty Trade Network is designed for homeowners who need or want to sell quickly — whether due to relocation, financial hardship, divorce, an inherited property, a home in need of significant repairs, or simply the desire for a fast and clean transaction. The platform is available to sellers in all 50 states at no cost to the homeowner.Unlike traditional real estate agents who charge commissions of 5–6%, or iBuyer platforms that tack on service fees, PTN is focused on giving sellers a direct line to buyers without unnecessary costs eating into their proceeds.The Future of Home SellingAs Property Trade Network continues to grow its buyer network, the platform aims to become the go-to destination for homeowners who want cash offers without the friction of the traditional real estate process. Future development will include expanded buyer partnerships, faster offer turnaround times, and additional tools to help sellers make informed decisions.About Property Trade NetworkProperty Trade Network (PTN) is a nationwide home selling platform that connects homeowners directly with cash buyers. PTN's mission is to simplify the home selling experience by removing the traditional obstacles of the real estate process. To learn more or request a cash offer for your home , visit propertytradenetwork.com.

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