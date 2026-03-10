Bound by Faith, Built by Love: Dr. Alan L. Bess and Kathryn Bess Celebrate a Lifetime of Vision, Partnership, and Family

StoneBridge Oasis: A luxury cinematic estate in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when professional paths often diverge and personal priorities compete for attention, the story of Alan L. Bess, MD, and Kathryn Bess, BSN, MS offers a rare portrait of unity sustained over decades. Married for nearly forty years, their journey reflects a life intentionally built around faith, family, and shared vision. Their accomplishments in medicine, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and community leadership are interwoven with a steady commitment to Christian faith and biblical guidance, forming a narrative that is both professional and deeply personal.Al and Kay first met while working together in the pharmaceutical industry at Roche Laboratories in Nutley, New Jersey. What began as professional collaboration gradually evolved into a lifelong partnership grounded in mutual respect, trust, and shared ethical values. From the outset, they believed that professional success alone would never define them; character, service, and spiritual commitment would be equally important measures of their lives.As their careers developed, each achieved distinction in complementary fields. Kay Bess built a career centered on pharmaceutical safety, regulatory precision, and ethical accountability, ultimately serving as President of Drug Safety Law. Al Bess, also known in academic and professional circles as Alan LeSabintino Bess, MD became President and CEO of American Health Systems Corporation, combining medical leadership with organizational and research initiatives. Throughout these endeavors, their decisions were guided not only by expertise and strategy but by compassion, integrity, and faith-based principles.Seeking space to grow personally and spiritually, the couple later relocated to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, where they acquired a private estate exceeding fifty-five acres. The property evolved into more than a residence; it became a living expression of stewardship and enterprise. Portions of the land are cultivated with corn and soybeans, blending agricultural productivity with environmental care. The estate also became home to the StoneBridge Llama and Alpaca Ranch, which includes dozens of llamas and alpacas, horses, poultry, and livestock guardian dogs. The daily rhythm of the ranch reflects discipline, gratitude, and responsible land management.From this same property emerged StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions, a creative venture shaped by an appreciation for architecture, landscape beauty, and storytelling. The estate’s dramatic stonework and natural scenery have created a distinctive destination for film, television, and luxury brand photography, demonstrating how creativity and professionalism can coexist with personal values and faith-guided purpose. More information about their creative and estate ventures can be found at https://stonebridgeoasis.com/ Faith and community service remain central to their lives. Kay leads women’s Bible studies, while Al serves in church leadership and musical worship. Their shared devotion also inspired the founding of the StoneBridge Youth Ministry, where they welcome families and mentor young people through biblical teaching and outreach initiatives. For them, legacy extends beyond property or enterprise into spiritual mentorship and service to future generations.Their journey has also included profound trials. In 2007, Kay suffered a devastating accident during a competitive horseback event that left her temporarily paralyzed and facing extensive injuries. Through surgery, rehabilitation, persistent therapy, and unwavering faith supported by prayer and community, she ultimately regained her ability to walk- a recovery many viewed as both medically remarkable and spiritually inspiring. Years later, in 2023, Al faced a serious medical emergency that altered his daily life, yet he continues to pursue recovery with the same resilience and belief that have long characterized their shared path.Philanthropy and family remain the heart of their legacy. Their son, James Millon, reflects the perseverance, work ethic, and moral clarity instilled from childhood. Recruited by legendary coach Joe Paterno, James played five years of football at Penn State University as a defensive back before ascending to become President of Capital Markets at CBRE. He and his wife Julie reside in Montclair, New Jersey, where Julie has forged a distinguished executive career in marketing at Novartis. Together they are raising three children who represent the next generation shaped by faith, education, discipline, and leadership.Bound by faith and built by love, the story of Al and Kay Bess is not merely a record of professional milestones but a living testament to partnership, devotion, and shared purpose. Their journey- from pharmaceutical laboratories in New Jersey to cultivated fields and creative enterprises in Pennsylvania- reflects the enduring belief that true legacy is formed through unity, service to community, devotion to God, and sustained commitment to one another across a lifetime.

