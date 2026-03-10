LAUSD and EnCorps Expand Career-Connected Learning for Los Angeles CTE Teachers

LAUSD CTE teachers collaborate during an EnCorps mentorship training session in Los Angeles.

Educators from 21 LAUSD schools convene through the EnCorps-LAUSD CTE Teacher Mentorship Pilot to strengthen industry-aligned teaching and work-based learning.

Students are more engaged when classroom learning connects to real careers” — Angel Beamer, Executive Director, EnCorps STEM Teachers Program

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Technical Education teachers and mentor educators from 21 Los Angeles Unified School District schools gathered on March 4 to explore a shared question: how can classrooms better reflect the skills students will need in today’s workforce?

As schools across California expand career technical education programs to prepare students for high-demand careers, educators are increasingly looking for ways to connect classroom instruction with real industry practice.

The convening, organized through the EnCorps-LAUSD CTE Teacher Mentorship Pilot, brought teachers together with industry professionals for a day of collaborative professional learning focused on work-based learning and career-connected instruction.

The mentorship pilot is a multi-year collaboration between EnCorps STEM Teachers Program and LAUSD’s Career Technical Education and Linked Learning Department designed to support new CTE educators through mentorship, collaborative professional learning, and stronger connections to industry.

A central component of the session was an industry panel featuring professionals working across sectors, including healthcare, construction, digital media, and entertainment technology. During the moderated discussion, panelists shared insights into workforce expectations, emerging trends across industries, and the technical and professional skills employers increasingly expect from entry-level talent.

Following the panel discussion, teachers participated in collaborative workshops focused on designing work-based learning experiences aligned with industry needs. Educators worked in pathway groups to review career pathway roadmaps, refine lesson plans, and plan career awareness and exploration activities that bring real-world applications into their classrooms.

The mentorship structure built into the pilot also provides new teachers with dedicated time to collaborate with experienced mentor teachers, strengthening instructional practice and supporting educators as they transition into CTE teaching.

Early feedback from participating teachers highlighted the value of both the industry perspectives and the collaborative structure of the training.

"I appreciate the team approach and the true emphasis on teacher-mentor collaboration," one participating teacher shared in post-session feedback.

Another participant noted that the training was a "good use of time with my mentor" and helped them better understand how industry expectations can inform classroom instruction.

"Students are far more engaged when they can see how what they’re learning connects to real careers," said Angel Beamer, Executive Director of EnCorps STEM Teachers Program. "When teachers have the opportunity to collaborate with industry professionals and with each other, it helps bring that real-world perspective into the classroom."

"Career Technical Education in LAUSD has long focused on connecting classroom learning with real-world experiences for students," said a representative from LAUSD’s Career Technical Education and Linked Learning Department. "Partnerships like this allow us to deepen that work by creating opportunities for teachers to collaborate with industry professionals and with each other, strengthening the relevance of instruction across our CTE pathways."

National research increasingly reinforces the importance of mentorship and collaboration in supporting teachers. A recent Gallup and Walton Family Foundation report found that teachers identify collaborative planning, peer observation, and mentorship as the most valuable forms of professional development, yet these experiences occur less frequently than traditional workshops.

The findings align closely with the EnCorps-LAUSD mentorship model, which prioritizes teacher collaboration, mentorship, and industry-informed learning as strategies for strengthening teacher retention and improving student engagement.

The collaboration reflects a growing national focus on supporting CTE educators through mentorship, industry partnerships, and collaborative professional learning.

Through the EnCorps-LAUSD CTE Teacher Mentorship Pilot, the partners aim to strengthen the pipeline of CTE educators while expanding access to career-connected learning experiences for students across Los Angeles.

About EnCorps STEM Teachers Program

EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits, trains, and supports STEM professionals to become educators and mentors in public schools. By connecting real-world expertise with classroom instruction, EnCorps helps students see the relevance of STEM learning and explore pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at https://encorps.org

Connecting With The EnCorps CTE Mentorship Alliance

For more information about the EnCorps CTE Mentorship Alliance or upcoming training opportunities, please contact ctetraining@encorps.org

