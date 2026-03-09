Governor Katie Hobbs Condemns FBI’s Reckless Pursuit of Election Conspiracy Theories

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement after the Trump administration subpoenaed records related to the 2020 election. The results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona have been extensively litigated, and a 2021 Republican-led audit of the election reaffirmed the results.

“Arizonans are tired of election conspiracies and lies that undermine our democracy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona’s elections are free, fair, and secure, which numerous lawsuits and even the Arizona Senate’s ‘audit’ into the 2020 election results have confirmed. The FBI’s reckless actions are an attack on Arizonans and undermine our rights as voters. I protected our democracy as Secretary of State and I will always stand up against election deniers and fight to protect the integrity of Arizona’s elections.”

