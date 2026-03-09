Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Governor Katie Hobbs Condemns FBI’s Reckless Pursuit of Election Conspiracy Theories

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement after the Trump administration subpoenaed records related to the 2020 election. The results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona have been extensively litigated, and a 2021 Republican-led audit of the election reaffirmed the results.

“Arizonans are tired of election conspiracies and lies that undermine our democracy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona’s elections are free, fair, and secure, which numerous lawsuits and even the Arizona Senate’s ‘audit’ into the 2020 election results have confirmed. The FBI’s reckless actions are an attack on Arizonans and undermine our rights as voters. I protected our democracy as Secretary of State and I will always stand up against election deniers and fight to protect the integrity of Arizona’s elections.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Katie Hobbs Condemns FBI’s Reckless Pursuit of Election Conspiracy Theories

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.