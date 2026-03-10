Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: District Development Model oversight visit to Ehlanzeni District Municipality

Programme Director,

MECs

Mayors

Speakers

Esteemed Amakhosi,

Members of Municipal Councils,

Government Representatives,

Community Stakeholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is an honour to address this gathering as we continue strengthening cooperative governance through the District Development Model (DDM), guided by the long term vision of the National Development Plan (NDP 2030). The District Development Model (DDM) was introduced to improve how government plans, budgets, and delivers services. It encourages us to work as One Government, One Plan, One Budget, ensuring that communities receive services more efficiently, and that development happens in a coherent and inclusive manner. The core principle being:

Alignment across all spheres of government,

Collaboration with traditional leaders,

Engagement with civil society and the private sector,

And most importantly, active participation by communities.

Ladies and gentlemen, no single institution can deliver development alone. DDM helps us break down silos and work towards shared development outcomes. The National Development Plan offers the country a clear roadmap toward building a capable state, reducing poverty, and improving the quality of life for all people. The DDM serves as an implementation mechanism that brings the NDP to life by enabling:

Integrated planning at district level

Coordinated investment across government spheres

A shared One District, One Plan, One Budget approach

Stronger alignment between national goals and local realities

Through DDM, the NDP objectives are translated into practical actions that communities can see and experience. As the District Champions for Ehlanzeni District Municipality, my responsibilities include:

a) Oversight and Coordination;

Ensuring that planning, budgeting, and implementation across national, provincial, and local spheres is aligned and coherent;

b) Driving the One Plan;

Supporting the development, refinement, and monitoring of the district’s One Plan to ensure it reflects NDP priorities and responds to community needs.

c) Addressing Service Delivery Blockages;

Identifying challenges—whether administrative, financial, or institutional—and facilitating interventions to resolve them.

d) Supporting Municipal Capacity;

this includes collaborating with stakeholders to strengthen governance, technical expertise, and service delivery structures.

e) and Mobilising Partnerships.

Our mandate is encouraging collaboration with traditional leaders, business, civil society, and community groups to ensure inclusive development.

Honourable Amakhosi of City of Ehlanzeni District Municipality. As local Traditional leaders you are central partners in the development of Ehlanzeni DM communities. Your role is essential in both the DDM and municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs). You are also tasked with the mandate of providing:

a) Community Leadership and Guidance;

Amakhosi hold historical, cultural, and social authority and help ensure development plans respect local contexts and customs.

b) Participating in Municipal Planning;

Your communities possess the indigenous knowledge that enables you to contribute insights on land use, settlement patterns, environmental management, and community needs within IDP processes.

c) Strengthening Social Cohesion;

Through your leadership as Amakhosi, you help mobilise communities, resolve local disputes, and build unity, which is vital for project implementation.

d) Identifying Local Priorities

The One Plan and IDP development processes depend on Amakhosi to highlight local priorities such as infrastructure needs, service gaps, and socio- economic challenges that must be addressed in the One Plan and IDP.

e) and Partnering on Catalytic Projects.

Lastly, as Amakhosi you play a key role in unlocking land for development, supporting local economic development initiatives, and guiding community based projects.

Traditional leadership is therefore not an external stakeholder — it is an integral governance partner in implementing the DDM and IDPs.

Progress in the District and remaining challenges

Ladies and gentlemen, in Phase II of the DDM, this district has made encouraging progress in areas including improved coordination of service delivery projects, better alignment of sector programmes to the One Plan, and stronger stakeholder forums and intergovernmental structures. These achievements reflect the power of collective and inclusive development.

While progress has been made, there must be a concerted focus on the areas that require attention. These include addressing infrastructure backlogs in key service areas as well as tackling municipal financial constraints. The Ehlanzeni District Municipal Investment Indaba scheduled for 12 to 13 March is expected to help unlock new opportunities for investment and support the district in alleviate socio- economic pressures affecting households. These challenges demand sustained collaboration and support.

The Municipal Manager, Ms. Madlopha will shortly present the Council approved Ehlanzeni DM Phase III One Plan, where she will comprehensively highlight achievements, challenges, and recommendations for improvement.

The Way Forward

To accelerate progress in Phase III, we must focus on:

Strengthening of integrated planning and budgeting;

Coordination across government and stakeholders through effective DDM governance structures;

Enhancing partnerships with the private sector and ensuring opportunities for local small business development;

Implementing, monitoring, and evaluating of catalytic projects captured in the One Plan and

Finally on prioritising youth, women, and persons with disabilities in all interventions.

As the DDM Champion in the District, I am committed to supporting the district to meet these priorities.

Conclusion

Ladies and gentlemen, the District Development Model and the National Development Plan provide us with a united framework for building capable, inclusive, and resilient communities. By working together as government, Amakhosi, community structures, and private partners we can achieve sustainable development that leaves no one behind.

