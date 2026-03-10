keote Secures U.S. Utility Patent for Its Signature Keychain Tote Design

Rachael OBorsky, Founder of keote

Designer and entrepreneur Rachael OBorsky has received U.S. Utility Patent No. 12,495,873 B2 for the signature keychain tote created for her brand, keote.

I wanted to create something elegant enough to want to carry every day, yet practical enough to become indispensable.” — Rachael OBorsky, Founder of keote

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer and entrepreneur Rachael OBorsky has been awarded U.S. Utility Patent No. 12,495,873 B2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the signature keychain tote created for her accessories brand, keote. The patent protects the design’s proprietary folding structure and integrated keychain construction, securing OBorsky’s original invention.Created to live on a keychain yet expand into a full-size tote, the piece reimagines the everyday bag through elevated design and thoughtful functionality. Crafted from lightweight nylon and finished with leather detailing and metal hardware, the compact accessory balances refinement with everyday utility while remaining small enough to be carried everywhere.The design began with a simple idea: that even the most practical object can be beautiful. OBorsky approached the tote not as a utilitarian bag, but as a refined accessory — something small enough to accompany you everywhere, yet elegant enough to feel intentional among the essentials you carry every day.“This design began with a question: why isn’t the bag you always need also the one you always have with you?” OBorsky said. “I wanted to create something elegant enough to want to carry every day, yet practical enough to become indispensable.”OBorsky launched keote in 2023 with the keychain tote as the brand’s inaugural product. Originally introduced through a direct-to-consumer model, the brand is now expanding into select wholesale partnerships. With the issuance of the patent, OBorsky’s design is now formally protected as keote grows within the global accessories market.About keoteFounded by designer Rachael OBorsky, keote creates elevated accessories designed to bring intention and ease to everyday life. Its patented keychain tote transforms from a compact keychain accessory into a full-size tote, combining lightweight nylon with leather accents and metal hardware.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.