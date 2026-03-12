TideBreakers Urges Hyatt Hotels to End Dolphin Captivity at Hyatt Ziva Cancun Resort

Three of the six dolphins held in a small concrete pool at the Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Mexico The Hyatt Ziva Cancún, showing the close proximity of the dolphin tanks and the rest of the hotel One of the dolphin tanks at the Hyatt Ziva Cancún, in Mexico, where captive animals are forced to work as an entertainment attraction for guests. The dolphin tanks at the Hyatt Ziva Cancún, in Mexico, just meters way from the open ocean.

TideBreakers urges Hyatt Hotel Corporation to end captive dolphin attractions at Hyatt Ziva Cancún after drone footage shows dolphins confined in resort tanks.

Luxury resorts should not include dolphins trapped in concrete tanks for entertainnment. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has the power to end this and they must put an end to it as soon as possible.” — Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers

CANCúN,, MEXICO, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TideBreakers is calling on Hyatt Hotels Corporation to immediately end its association with captive dolphin attractions operating at Hyatt Ziva Cancún. Media assets available: aerial drone footage and images documenting dolphins confined to resort tanks at Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Mexico.Newly obtained aerial drone footage filmed above Hyatt Ziva Cancún reveals six dolphins confined in shallow concrete tanks inside the resort complex. The enclosures — originally constructed as hotel swimming pools — now function as permanent holding tanks for the animals, located only steps from the open ocean.The footage reveals the dolphins confined in small, barren tanks repeatedly circling the enclosure or floating motionless while waiting for the next group of paying tourists. Seven days a week, the animals are used in continuous “swim-with-dolphins” programs in which resort guests cycle through the water throughout the day to touch, handle, and pose for photos with the dolphins.“From the guest perspective it may appear like a fun vacation activity in Cancún, but the reality behind the scenes is deeply troubling,” said Marketa Schusterova of TideBreakers. “These dolphins are confined to tiny concrete tanks with no shade from the intense Mexican sun and are forced to perform for entertainment all day, every day. They have no escape from constant human interaction,” Schusterova added. “The conditions we documented are clearly incompatible with dolphin wellbeing. Which explains why we see these animals displaying erratic and sometimes aggressive behavior toward each other, with no space to retreat.”According to TideBreakers, disturbances do not end when the tourist interactions stop. Nighttime resort entertainment events at the Hyatt Zina Cancún are often held close to the dolphin tanks, exposing the animals to loud music and laser light shows that continue late into the evening and make rest nearly impossible.Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates approximately 1,450 hotels across 86 countries across the world. The Hyatt Ziva Cancún resort is currently the only Hyatt property where captive dolphins are housed directly INSIDE the resort grounds in concrete tanks.Although Hyatt does not directly operate these dolphin facilities, the programs are run by third-party companies working in partnership with the resorts, and are actively marketed as hotel guest activities. TideBreakers argues that by allowing these attractions to operate on its properties, Hyatt remains responsible for enabling the exploitation of captive dolphins.“Hyatt has the ability to end this immediately,” said Jana Richardson of TideBreakers. “If the company simply refuses to host captive dolphin attractions on its properties, these programs would not be able to operate. Other major hotel chains have already stepped away from promoting wildlife entertainment that harms animals. We believe that the Hyatt now needs to do the same”Hyatt publicly states that animals within its supply chain should be afforded the “Five Freedoms,” including freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain and distress, and the freedom to express natural behavior in an environment with sufficient space. Yet the reality for dolphins forced to perform at Hyatt-associated resorts in Cancún and the Riviera Maya appears to stand in stark contrast to those commitments.In the wild, dolphins travel up to 60 miles a day and live in complex social groups — behaviors that are impossible to replicate in small resort pools. Animal welfare experts widely recognize that such confinement severely restricts dolphins’ ability to engage in natural behaviors. By continuing to allow these attractions to operate on its properties, TideBreakers warns that Hyatt risks undermining its own publicly stated animal welfare commitments.TideBreakers is urging Hyatt Hotels Corporation to end all partnerships with dolphin captivity operators and fully transition away from captive wildlife attractions at all Hyatt properties. TideBreakers is asking the public to contact Hyatt Hotels Corporation and demand an end to captive dolphin attractions at Hyatt Ziva Cancún by writing to them HERE About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to protecting marine mammals in captivity. Through investigations, public education, and policy advocacy, TideBreakers works to strengthen animal welfare protections and advance long-term solutions such as seaside sanctuaries for captive marine mammals. Media enquiries to Marketa Schusterova and Jana Richardson on (Canada) 416-827-8617 and wearetidebreakers@tidebreakers.org.

Dolphin tanks at the Hyatt Zina Cancún, in Mexico

