Portfolio.YVR Issue 11 Features Mindful FÜD Founder Venessa Stonehouse and BC Entrepreneurs Building New Businesses

Portfolio.YVR Issue 11 - Not Bad Snacks Craig Patterson & Helen Siwak / RI x ELL COMMS BEEMINDFUL HUNNIE / VENESSA STONEHOUSE

Showcasing the Founders, Innovators, and Builders Driving BC’s Entrepreneurial Economy

BeeMindful Hunnie represents the kind of innovation that supports plant-based nutrition while helping protect the bees our ecosystems depend on.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, a digital business magazine documenting the journeys of founders across BC, has released Issue 11, presenting eleven entrepreneurial journeys highlighting founders building businesses across BC. The issue features innovators working in plant-based food, wellness, podcasting, marketing, cybersecurity, legal services, and creative entrepreneurship.British Columbia continues to see strong growth in founder-led businesses across technology, food innovation, wellness, and digital commerce, making entrepreneur-driven media platforms increasingly important for documenting the region’s evolving business landscape.Leading the issue is Venessa Stonehouse, founder of Mindful FÜD and creator of BeeMindful Hunnie, an award-winning plant-based honey alternative gaining recognition within Canada’s growing plant-based food sector. Stonehouse first built momentum through a Vancouver-based plant-based food delivery service before a devastating act of arson destroyed the company’s production facility. Rather than abandon her vision, she rebuilt the business and began developing BeeMindful Hunnie, which continues to attract attention from chefs, retailers, and consumers seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional ingredients.“Hearing Venessa speak about plant-based food years ago, it was clear she was building something meaningful,” says Helen Siwak, Founder of EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. “BeeMindful Hunnie represents the kind of innovation that supports plant-based nutrition while helping protect the bees our ecosystems depend on.”Issue 11 also highlights several founders advancing plant-based food innovation in BC. Milton Tonial, founder of Not Bad Snacks, appears on the cover with a mission to bring bold flavour and better ingredients to the snack aisle. Emma Smith, founder of Zimt Chocolates, combines European chocolate-making traditions with plant-based ingredients to create refined confections. Mitchell Scott, founder of The Better Butchers, is developing plant-based proteins designed to replicate the taste and experience of traditional meat. Natasha Chawla, founder of Greens & Beans, focuses on accessible plant-based meals designed to support healthier everyday eating.In the podcasting and storytelling space, Jennifer-Lee Gunson, founder of J Pod Creations, works with individuals and organizations to produce professional podcasts that share ideas, expertise, and personal stories. She is joined by fellow podcaster Ann Foster, creator of the widely followed Vulgar History podcast, who has expanded her storytelling into publishing with the launch of her book Rebel of the Regency. Also featured in this creative communications space is Sarah Chapman-Funston, founder of SCF Marketing, who provides strategic marketing coaching to help growing businesses build strong brand foundations and develop effective marketing strategies.Entrepreneurs working in wellness and spatial design are also highlighted. Aeryon Ashlie, founder of Aeryon Wellness, focuses on holistic approaches to personal wellbeing, while Mark Ainley, founder of Sense of Space, works with clients to create balanced environments through feng shui principles. Joining the wellness category is Sunny Rodhey, founder of Health IS Wealth Naturals, whose company focuses on natural supplements and preventative wellness.The issue also features leaders working in cybersecurity, privacy, and digital entrepreneurship. Anthony Green, co-founder of GreenHat Security and GreenHat Assurance, works with organizations to strengthen cybersecurity practices and compliance readiness. Ritchie Po, a Vancouver-based data privacy lawyer, advises organizations on privacy law, AI governance, and cross-jurisdictional compliance as businesses adapt to rapidly evolving digital regulations. Vladimiros Xanthopoulos, founder of the digital ecommerce platform University of Phuckery (phuckeryu.com), has built a satirical online brand offering humorous “degrees” that reflect modern achievement culture through parody and digital commerce.Issue 11 also marks the announcement of a new national collaboration between Craig Patterson, founder and publisher of Retail-Insider.com , and Helen Siwak, founder of EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. Through the partnership, ELL Comms will serve as Retail Insider’s national content and business development partner, supporting expanded coverage of business and retail innovation across Canada.The founders featured in Issue 11 represent the diversity of entrepreneurs building companies across BC’s evolving business landscape, from plant-based food innovators and wellness leaders to digital creators, legal specialists, and cybersecurity professionals.As entrepreneurship continues to reshape regional economies, independent media platforms that document founder stories play an increasingly important role in amplifying visibility for emerging businesses. Publications such as Portfolio.YVR contribute to a growing ecosystem where entrepreneurs can share their journeys, connect with new audiences, and build credibility within the broader business community.Portfolio.YVR reaches a growing audience of founders, business leaders, and professionals interested in entrepreneurship, innovation, and emerging companies across BC.About Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine:Portfolio.YVR is a digital business magazine documenting the journeys of founders, creators, and innovators across BC. Through founder profiles and industry storytelling, the publication highlights entrepreneurs building companies and contributing to the province’s evolving business landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.