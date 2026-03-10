Women Only Adventure Race Series 2026 Launches Across Australia’s East Coast

Women Only Adventure Race running Women Only Adventure Race cycling Women Only Adventure Race paddling Women Only Adventure Race finish line Women Only Adventure Race mountain biker

Women Only adventure races launch across Australia’s east coast in 2026, empowering women through teamwork, outdoor challenge and community connection.

Our goal is to create events where women feel confident trying something new” — Maria Plyashechko, event director

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A national series of Women Only Adventure Races will bring thousands of women together across Australia’s east coast in 2026, encouraging participation in outdoor sport, strengthening social connections and creating new opportunities for women to challenge themselves in nature.The Women Only Adventure Race Series, delivered by Adventure Junkie , will feature four major events throughout the year:19 April 2026 – Central Coast, NSW24 May 2026 – Gold Coast, QLD20 September 2026 – Canberra, ACT8 November 2026 – Lysterfield, Melbourne, VICThe events are designed to be welcoming, inclusive and accessible, with participants competing in teams of two across a combination of trail running or trekking, mountain biking, kayaking and navigation challenges.More than a race, the series is about empowerment, community and encouraging women to rediscover adventure.Adventure, Community and EmpowermentAdventure racing has grown rapidly worldwide as people seek outdoor experiences that combine fitness, teamwork and exploration. Unlike traditional single-discipline sports, adventure racing requires competitors to navigate through natural landscapes while completing multiple endurance activities.In the Women Only Adventure Race series, participants receive maps on the morning of the event and must navigate to checkpoints across a secret course that may include approximately five kilometres of running or trekking, ten kilometres of mountain biking and two to three kilometres of paddling.But the focus of the series is not elite competition.Instead, the events are designed to create a welcoming environment where women of all ages and fitness levels can challenge themselves outdoors.The races are beginner-friendly, with stable kayaking equipment provided and courses designed so participants can move at their own pace.According to the organisers, the concept is about helping women rediscover the simple joy of being active in nature.“Adventure racing can look intimidating from the outside,” organisers say, “but these events are about participation, laughter and teamwork rather than speed.”The result is a sporting experience that blends outdoor adventure with social connection — something many participants say is increasingly rare in modern life.A Growing Movement for Women in Adventure SportHistorically, adventure racing has been a male-dominated discipline. While women have always participated, many have felt intimidated by highly competitive mixed-gender races.Women-only events have emerged globally as an effective way to encourage greater participation.By creating a supportive environment, organisers remove many of the barriers that can prevent women from trying new outdoor sports.Participants often enter with friends, sisters, daughters, mothers or work colleagues, forming teams that train together in the months leading up to race day.For many, the preparation becomes just as important as the event itself.Training sessions become social gatherings. Weekend rides and trail runs replace coffee catch-ups. Confidence grows as new skills — from navigation to kayaking — are learned together.According to event organisers, the journey to the start line is often the most meaningful part of the experience.The process of preparing for the race encourages women to prioritise their health, make time for physical activity and build deeper friendships through shared challenges.The Power of Women Only EventsWomen-only sporting events have become an important tool for increasing participation in physical activity.Research consistently shows that women are more likely to try new sports when they feel supported, safe and free from judgment.The Women Only Adventure Race series embraces this philosophy.Rather than focusing solely on performance, the events celebrate teamwork, resilience and personal achievement.Participants are encouraged to help each other on the course, share knowledge and celebrate every finish line.Many competitors enter the event with little experience in adventure sports.Some may never have used a map and compass before.Others might not have ridden a mountain bike in years.But the structure of the race — working in teams of two — creates a powerful dynamic.Partners support each other through challenges, celebrate small victories and share the excitement of discovering checkpoints in the wilderness.The experience can be transformative.Participants often finish the race not just physically tired but mentally empowered.They leave knowing they navigated unfamiliar terrain, solved problems under pressure and completed a demanding outdoor challenge.Reconnecting Women with NatureAnother key aspect of the series is its focus on outdoor exploration.Australia offers some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes, yet many people spend increasingly little time outdoors.Adventure racing provides a way to reconnect with nature while engaging in meaningful physical activity.Each event is set in a region known for its natural beauty.The Central Coast race will take place among coastal forests, lakes and national parks just north of Sydney.The Gold Coast event will combine hinterland trails with spectacular views of Queensland’s iconic coastline.The Canberra race will showcase bushland and parklands around the national capital.And the Lysterfield event near Melbourne will take competitors through the popular Lysterfield Park trail network.Participants experience these environments in a way few tourists or recreational visitors do — navigating their own route through landscapes rather than following a marked path.This sense of exploration is central to the appeal of adventure racing.Every checkpoint found feels like a discovery.Every route choice becomes a strategic decision.And every finish line represents a journey through landscapes that reward curiosity and resilience.Building Stronger CommunitiesWhile the races are physically demanding, their deeper impact is social.Sport has long been recognised as a powerful way to build community, but adventure racing takes this concept further.Because teams must navigate together and make decisions under pressure, communication and trust become essential.Partners quickly learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses.One competitor might be the stronger cyclist, while the other excels at navigation.Together they develop strategies, divide responsibilities and support each other when fatigue sets in.These dynamics create bonds that extend beyond the race itself.Many teams continue training together long after the event is finished.Others form new social circles through the shared experience of adventure sport.For communities hosting the races, the events also bring broader benefits.Participants travel from surrounding regions, supporting local tourism, accommodation providers and hospitality businesses.Outdoor events help showcase regional landscapes and encourage people to explore new destinations.Adventure Junkie: Creating Accessible AdventureThe Women Only Adventure Race series is organised by Adventure Junkie, an Australian events company specialising in adventure racing and off-road endurance events.Founded by passionate adventure athletes, the organisation has built a reputation for designing challenging yet accessible races that welcome newcomers as well as experienced competitors.The company’s event portfolio includes multiple adventure racing formats, ranging from beginner-friendly sprint races lasting a few hours to multi-day endurance challenges.Adventure Junkie’s philosophy centres on making adventure sport accessible to everyone.Rather than focusing solely on elite athletes, the organisation aims to create events where first-timers feel comfortable participating.Courses are carefully designed to balance challenge with enjoyment, ensuring that participants leave feeling accomplished rather than overwhelmed.Navigation, teamwork and outdoor exploration remain central to the experience.Participants must use maps and compasses to find checkpoints, encouraging problem-solving and strategic thinking alongside physical endurance.This format makes each race unique.No two teams take exactly the same route, and the outcome is determined not just by speed but by smart decision-making.The Rise of Adventure Racing in AustraliaAdventure racing has steadily gained popularity across Australia over the past two decades.The country’s diverse landscapes — from coastal forests to alpine regions and desert trails — make it an ideal setting for multisport endurance events.Participants are drawn by the combination of physical challenge, exploration and teamwork.Unlike traditional endurance races such as marathons or triathlons, adventure racing emphasises navigation and route choice.Competitors must interpret maps, assess terrain and decide how to reach each checkpoint most efficiently.This element of strategy adds an intellectual dimension to the sport.Races can also include a variety of disciplines.Common activities include trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, trekking and orienteering.The result is a dynamic event where participants constantly adapt to new environments and challenges.For many athletes, this diversity is what makes adventure racing so addictive.Every race offers a different landscape, a different course and a different puzzle to solve.Making Adventure AccessibleOne of the challenges facing adventure racing has been accessibility.Many people assume the sport requires extensive experience or expensive equipment.The Women Only Adventure Race series aims to change that perception.Courses are designed to be achievable for beginners, and essential equipment such as kayaks is provided by the organisers.Participants simply need a sense of adventure and basic outdoor gear.The races typically run for around four hours, making them challenging yet manageable for those balancing work, family and other commitments.Teams can choose to move quickly and compete for podium places or take a more relaxed approach, focusing on completing the course and enjoying the experience.Importantly, there are no strict expectations about speed or performance.Every team that reaches the finish line is celebrated.Inspiring the Next GenerationAnother important aspect of the series is its focus on inspiring younger participants.Girls aged eight and above can participate alongside an adult teammate, creating opportunities for mothers and daughters to compete together.This intergenerational participation adds a powerful dimension to the events.Young participants gain confidence through physical activity and outdoor exploration.They learn navigation skills, teamwork and resilience — qualities that extend far beyond sport.For many families, the race becomes a shared adventure that strengthens relationships and creates lasting memories.Event Schedule: 2026 Women Only Adventure Race SeriesThe 2026 series will include four major events across Australia’s east coast.The opening race will take place in the scenic Central Coast region, approximately one hour north of Sydney. Teams will navigate through coastal bushland, trails and waterways in a four-hour adventure challenge.Gold Coast, QLD – 24 May 2026The second race will move north to Queensland’s Gold Coast, combining hinterland trails with the iconic natural beauty of the region.Canberra, ACT – 20 September 2026After a winter break, the series will resume in the national capital, offering participants a bushland adventure through Canberra’s surrounding landscapes.Lysterfield, VIC – 8 November 2026The final race of the series will take place in Lysterfield near Melbourne, bringing the community together for a season finale in one of Victoria’s premier mountain biking destinations.More Than a RaceFor many participants, the Women Only Adventure Race is not simply a sporting event.It represents a shift in how women approach health, fitness and outdoor adventure.In a world where time pressures often push personal wellbeing to the bottom of the priority list, these events provide a reason to make space for physical activity and connection.They remind participants that adventure does not require extreme skills or distant travel.Sometimes it begins with a map, a teammate and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone.The finish line is just the beginning.Many participants leave inspired to explore more trails, join new outdoor communities or enter additional adventure races.Some discover a passion for mountain biking or kayaking they never expected.Others simply enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from completing a challenge they once thought impossible.A Celebration of Strength and FriendshipAs the 2026 Women Only Adventure Race series approaches, organisers hope the events will inspire thousands of women to try something new.The races celebrate strength, resilience and friendship.They highlight the power of sport to bring people together and the unique joy of exploring nature through adventure.Most importantly, they demonstrate that adventure belongs to everyone.Whether participants arrive as experienced athletes or complete beginners, they leave with something in common:The knowledge that they stepped outside their comfort zone, supported each other and achieved something remarkable together.

