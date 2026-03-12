Fix Mi Casa Premieres March 23 on LatinoCircuitTV; Host and Producers Appear on PIX11’s Monica Makes It Happen March 16

Fix Mi Casa

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Studios, Inc. announced that its bilingual unscripted lifestyle series Fix Mi Casa will premiere Monday, March 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT on LatinoCircuit TV, bringing the design series to global streaming audiences. LatinoCircuitTV is available on Freebie TV, Flou TV, FreeCast TV, Orka TV, StreaMix and wedotv, with additional expansion this month to Vidaa LATAM.“This production supports our mission of culturally accessible representation by showcasing our co-hosts' design and renovation expertise through an authentic Latino perspective. We believe this brings a unique and necessary voice to the industry,” said Meiling Macias-Toro, principal and executive producer at Freedom Studios.Media promotion for the series includes a television appearance on Monica Makes It Happen: Community Champions, airing Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m. ET on PIX11 in New York City, host Monica Morales speaks with Meiling Macias-Toro and Julia Carias-Linares, co-founders of Freedom Studios, with Doris Martinez, founder and CEO of LatinoCircuit TV. The podcast version is also available on the PIX11 News YouTube channel.Produced in the United States by Freedom Studios, Inc., in association with Higher Studio Production, Fix Mi Casa is an eight-episode lifestyle series blending home design, culture and real-life storytelling. The series is co-hosted by Julia Carias-Linares and Alfredo Linares, the husband-and-wife team behind JCL Staging & Design , and highlights design solutions through a Latino cultural lens.“Authentic Latino representation in lifestyle television is about inviting the viewer into the personal experience, and that matters because visibility shapes value. Latino families are a vital part of this country’s fabric, yet we’re rarely centered in these stories with depth,” said Julia Carias-Linares and Alfredo Linares, co-owners of JCL Staging & Design and on-screen talent of the series. “Showing our joy, entrepreneurship, design influence, traditions, and modern evolution reminds families that their stories, their homes, and their voices matter.Latinos represent nearly one in five Americans, yet their presence in unscripted television remains limited. The Latino Donor Collaborative’s U.S. Latinos in Media Report found Latinos account for only a small share of hosts in unscripted programming, including lifestyle, home renovation and design shows. Just 3.5 percent of hosts in streaming unscripted series are Latino, compared with 4.2 percent on broadcast and about 3.8 to 5 percent across cable. Yet Latinos make up about 19.5 percent of the U.S. population. The report found some lifestyle-focused networks with little to no Latino on-camera talent, underscoring the importance of projects like Fix Mi Casa.“Partnering with Freedom Studios to bring Fix Mi Casa to our platform aligns perfectly with our mission to spotlight the creativity and stories within our community,” said Doris Martinez, founder and CEO of LatinoCircuitTV.Executive producers on Fix Mi Casa include Meiling Macias-Toro, Julia Carias-Linares and Alfredo Linares. Miguel Angel Espinosa serves as producer for Higher Studio Production, while Melissa Rodriguez produces for Freedom Studios, Inc.ABOUT FIX MI CASAFix Mi Casa is an original bilingual eight-episode unscripted lifestyle series produced by Freedom Studios, Inc. that offers an intimate look at home, family, and culture. Blending English and Spanish dialogue with broadcast-quality production, the series centers on real-life design challenges and demonstrates how functional, thoughtful design can transform everyday living while honoring cultural identity.ABOUT FREEDOM STUDIOS, INC.Freedom Studios, Inc. is a Yonkers, New York–based production company that develops culturally rooted film, television and digital content. Through authentic storytelling, Freedom Studios amplifies underrepresented voices and creates stories that connect communities across cultures and platforms.Productions include Kicking It to 2026: The Countdown to the Game, a YouTube-first series capturing the energy and anticipation of fans and communities preparing for the upcoming 2026 soccer tournament, and Beyond The Ballot, an eight-episode limited series that explores the intersection of power, policy and the people shaping America’s next chapter. Niños de Cristo, a docu-film tracing the journeys of abandoned children from orphanages to new beginnings.

Fix Mi Casa Teaser Promo

