Gauteng Roads and Transport on provincial Smart Licensing Centres' extended operating hours and weekend services

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) is encouraging residents to take advantage of extended operating hours and weekend services at provincial Smart Licensing Centres located across key corridors in the province.

These centres operate weekdays from 08h00 to 17h00 and Saturdays from 09h00 to 15h00.

Provincial Smart Licensing Centres include:

Umphakathi Mall Smart DLTC (West Rand)

Denlyn Smart DLTC (Tshwane)

Atteridgeville Mall Smart DLTC (Tshwane)

Protea Glen Smart DLTC (Johannesburg)

Maponya Mall Smart DLTC (Johannesburg)

Gautrain Midrand Station Smart DLTC (Johannesburg)

Sandton Smart DLTC (Johannesburg)

RTMC DLTC:

Waterfall Park – Halfway House (Johannesburg), operating from 07h00 to 21h00, Monday to Sunday. Booking is essential.

Smart Licensing Centres are modern service hubs equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced professionals.

They provide additional capacity to help meet the growing demand for licensing services in the province.

Services available at these centres include:

Application for driving licence renewals

Driving licence testing and applications

Learner licence applications and testing

Motor vehicle registration and licensing

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has acknowledged the current service disruptions at municipal centres and confirmed that the Department is engaging affected municipalities to resolve the challenges.

“We deeply regret the current disruptions and have engaged affected municipalities to understand the underlying issues and work collaboratively towards a lasting solution,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and encourages residents to make use of the available extended service options.

Enquiries:

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

