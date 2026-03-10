International Relations and Cooperation on escalating crisis in the Gulf

South Africa expresses deep concern over the escalating crisis in the Gulf, arising from the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran across the region, and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon. These developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security.

South Africa has previously condemned the unlawful attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, which violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. These principles are fundamental to the international rules-based order and must be upheld by all Member States.

South Africa is equally alarmed by Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, which have resulted in civilian casualties, the destruction of essential infrastructure, and the displacement of communities. These attacks constitute a serious breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and further destabilise the region.

South Africa also condemns the responses by the Islamic Republic of Iran against several Gulf countries. While Iran has the right to defend itself against those states that engaged in armed attacks against it, the actions against the GCC states are not in line with what is permitted under Article 51 of the UN Charter and violate the sovereignty of the affected states. These attacks against the GCC states heighten the risk of a broader regional conflagration.

South Africa reaffirms that the UN Charter strictly limits the use of force to situations of legitimate self-defence following an armed attack, as provided for in Article 51. International law does not recognise pre-emptive or anticipatory self-defence. Any military action outside these parameters is unlawful and undermines global peace and security.

South Africa urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and ensure that any actions taken are fully consistent with international law. The United Nations Secretary-General has warned that the region is at a dangerous tipping point, and further escalation would have devastating consequences for civilians and for international peace.

This moment demands a renewed commitment to diplomacy. Recent engagements, including discussions related to Iran’s nuclear programme, offered a pathway toward reducing tensions and rebuilding confidence. Escalatory actions jeopardise these efforts and diminish the prospects for a peaceful resolution.

South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that there is no military solution to this crisis. We call on all stakeholders to prioritise de-escalation, avoid further confrontation, and return to negotiations through established multilateral mechanisms under the auspices of the United Nations.

South Africa echoes the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for all states to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law, and to act in a manner consistent with the principles of our shared humanity.

South Africa stands ready to support the United Nations and regional partners in efforts to restore calm and advance a just, lasting, and peaceful resolution.

