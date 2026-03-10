KwaZulu-Natal Education clarifies suspension of Umkhumbane Secondary School principal

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, wishes to set the record straight regarding the recent public misinformation.

The suspension of the principal of Umkhumbane Secondary School in Mayville, Durban. Mr Ngobese, was effected on 03 March 2026.

The Department of Education notes with concern reports suggesting that the suspension of the principal was linked to the installation of cameras in classrooms at the school. These claims are incorrect and misleading.

The decision to suspend the principal followed multiple instances of insubordination including alleged refusal to allow a teacher to assume duties after reinstatement by the Department.

