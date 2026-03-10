MEC Ivan Meyer condemns brutal attacks and reaffirms call for stronger rural safety measures

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has strongly condemned the recent surge in violent attacks targeting farmers, agri workers, and rural communities across the province. This follows two separate incidents in the West Coast and Overberg regions that have once again highlighted the devastating impact of rural crime on lives, livelihoods, and local economies.

Earlier today, Minister Meyer attended the first court appearance in Lambert’s Bay of the suspects accused of the violent attack on farmer Mr. Hugo, who was assaulted after confronting alleged stock thieves along the R255. The attack has drawn widespread outrage from farmers and local residents who joined the Minister at court to demand justice.

Describing the assault as “brutal and violent”, Minister Meyer urged the court to deny bail to the accused.

“My plea is that no bail should be granted. Together with the farmers of the West Coast, I am seeking justice for the victim.

The perpetrators must face the full might of the law and be punished to the fullest extent,” he said.

Minister Meyer expressed deep concern about the increasing frequency and severity of attacks in rural areas.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by these violent attacks. Each assault on a farmer or agri worker is an attack on food security, the agricultural economy, and the well-being of rural communities,” he stated.

Adding to the concern, another attack took place last Friday in the Swellendam area, where two elderly tourists on a guest farm were forced to fend off three masked attackers. Minister Meyer noted that such crimes pose a severe threat to both agriculture and tourism — two pillars of the Western Cape economy.

“Farm attacks must stop,” he emphasised.

While the Minister commended SAPS and the coordinated response from rural community safety structures, he also stressed that more must be done.

“The South African Police Service must be significantly better resourced and must work much more closely with local law enforcement agencies to effectively combat rural crime. Strengthened investigative capacity, improved police visibility, and deeper collaboration with local law enforcement, neighbourhood watches, farm watches, and the Western Cape Department of Agriculture are essential to safeguarding rural communities and protecting the provincial economy”.

The Minister also encouraged citizens — particularly those in rural areas — to make full and active use of the Department’s dedicated Rural Safety Helpdesk by logging incidents, concerns, or safety-related matters at ruralsafety@elsenburg.com.

Minister Meyer conveyed his full support for the victims and their families, wished Mr. Louw a swift recovery, and reaffirmed the Western Cape Government’s commitment to protecting rural communities.

