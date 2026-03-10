Submit Release
Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads South African delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is leading the South African delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The session brings together global leaders, policymakers and civil society to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

South Africa will use this platform to advocate for full and equal access to justice for all women and girls, the elimination of discriminatory laws and practices, and strengthened global cooperation to end gender-based violence and structural inequality.

DAY ONE MINISTERIAL ITINERARY

Monday 09 March 2026

 

Time 09:00-19:00
  • Attend the CSW70Opening Ceremony
  • Celebrationof International Women's Day 2026.
  • Delivery of the Statement on Behalf of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) as the minister responsible for Gender and Women’s Affairs, and on behalf of SADC Member States.
  • Bilateral Meeting WithMinistry of WomenBrazil
  • Delivery of theSouth African national statement

At CSW70, South Africa will advocate for the promotion of multilateralism, stronger accountability, greater investment in women’s empowerment, increased access to justice for women and girls, and the meaningful inclusion of young, rural-based and disabled women in decision-making, especially previously disadvantaged women.

