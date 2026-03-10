Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads South African delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women
The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is leading the South African delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The session brings together global leaders, policymakers and civil society to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.
South Africa will use this platform to advocate for full and equal access to justice for all women and girls, the elimination of discriminatory laws and practices, and strengthened global cooperation to end gender-based violence and structural inequality.
|DAY ONE
|MINISTERIAL ITINERARY
|
Monday 09 March 2026
Time 09:00-19:00
|
At CSW70, South Africa will advocate for the promotion of multilateralism, stronger accountability, greater investment in women’s empowerment, increased access to justice for women and girls, and the meaningful inclusion of young, rural-based and disabled women in decision-making, especially previously disadvantaged women.
Cassius Selala, Head of Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, at 060 534 0672
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.