President Cyril Ramaphosa extends period of Madlanga Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has amended the period in which the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Commission into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System arising from specific allegations by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025, must complete its work and submit its final report.

Accordingly, the Commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry, on 31 August 2026.

This extension was granted at the request of the Commission due to the number of persons who must still appear.

The President appointed the Judicial Commission Inquiry in terms of section 84(2)(f) of the Constitution on 21 July 2025.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was appointed Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry and Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC were appointed as members of the Commission.

The Commission submitted its first interim report to the President on 17 December 2025 and resumed its activities in January of this year.

In its interim report, the Commission referred a number of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals.