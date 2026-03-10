BodyEnergy Technology to Debut Its Revolutionary Ab-Drive Treadmill (Replicates Outdoor Biomechanics) at 2026 HFA Show

The future of indoor running: BodyEnergy – all you, no motor! BodyEnergy treadmill - just like running on the ground

World’s first motor-free treadmill with patented Ab-Drive restores authentic outdoor running indoors—safer, greener, easy to use for all ages

When Chris Clawson visited our lab in 2019, he said our research had enormous potential. Now with Ab-Drive, BodyEnergy offers the closest simulation of natural running indoors.” — Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, BodyEnergy Technology

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BodyEnergy Technology will make history at the 2026 HFA Trade Show (March 17–18, San Diego Convention Center, Booth #338, New Product Zone) with the global debut of the Ab-Drive BodyEnergy treadmill — the world’s first fully user-controlled, motor-free treadmill that restores the natural backward push of outdoor running indoors on a compact platform.Traditional electric treadmills passively pull users forward, altering natural gait, reducing propulsion power, shortening stride length, and limiting posterior chain engagement — resulting in less effective training, elevated injury risk, and poor transfer to real-world running or athletic performance. Gravity-based curved treadmills rely on forward foot placement on a downhill slope to slide the belt via gravity, creating unstable control and biomechanics that diverge significantly from authentic running.The Ab-Drive BodyEnergy treadmill resolves these core limitations with active, user-driven propulsion. It replicates exact outdoor running biomechanics with perfect gait accuracy, safely engages all muscle groups, increases caloric burn (with adjustable magnetic resistance for even greater intensity), reduces joint impact, and supports elite training and recovery — all without electricity — empowering the 55 million U.S. treadmill users (and millions more worldwide) to train indoors in a safer, greener, and more efficient way.The patented Ab-Drive system features a front abdominal roller that captures the natural backward stride push, replicating ground-based propulsion with precision. The roller allows the body’s natural vertical oscillation to remain resistance-free, while adjustable magnetic resistance can simulate “parachute-like” intensity for progressive training. Integrated Hand-Drive and Foot-Drive modes enable full-body engagement and genuine performance transfer.“When Chris Clawson, former Life Fitness President and Chairman of the U.S. Sports and Fitness Industry Association, visited our research lab in 2019, he was deeply impressed by the BodyEnergy Hand-Drive and Foot-Drive systems and said our research had enormous potential,” said Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO. “Now, with the newly developed Ab-Drive feature, BodyEnergy offers the closest simulation of natural running ever achieved indoors, combined with Hand-Drive and Foot-Drive to enhance upper- and lower-body exercise. BodyEnergy is ready to elevate indoor running to the next level.”Key Advantages Include:• Instant acceleration (0–12 mph in ~2 seconds) and ground-running “stop-on-you” safety• Best-in-class solution for HIIT exercise (effort scales instantly with user intent)• The only treadmill safe and precise enough for verifiable online or offline running races (no runaway risk, exact speed modulation)• Natural forward stride and posture — just like running on solid ground — with no exaggerated lean required• Virtually no maintenance (no motor, belts, or electronics to service)• Zero electricity use — saving approximately 5,400 kWh/year per commercial unit (based on 5 hp and 4 hours of daily use), equivalent to $1,080 in annual savings and a reduction of 2.5 metric tons of CO₂The original Hand-Drive model was recognized as TIME Best Invention of 2021 - The Full-Body Treadmill . The new Ab-Drive system builds on that award-winning legacy, offering unmatched authenticity, versatility, and sustainability.BodyEnergy was initially created to solve the serious safety issues inherent in conventional treadmills. In doing so, it addressed nearly every major limitation of existing models — delivering a breakthrough that combines natural running mechanics, superior safety, environmental responsibility, and ease of use to inspire more people to run and lead healthier, more active lives.Since 2000, an estimated 500,000–600,000 people have sought emergency room treatment for treadmill-related injuries in the U.S., with approximately 78 deaths attributed to treadmill accidents. Treadmill injuries account for 35–66% of all indoor fitness equipment injuries.At the HFA Show, multiple BodyEnergy treadmills will be available for live demonstrations, allowing attendees to experience the authentic running feel firsthand. Visitors will even have the opportunity to compete against each other onsite — effectively duplicating a 400-meter track field right under their feet in a safe, controlled environment. Treadmill safety and solution video link: https://youtu.be/tnjvS5xL9JQ Designed for every user who moves:• Athletes & runners seeking true outdoor performance transfer• Physical therapists, doctors & rehab centers for gait retraining and joint/back pain relief• Senior centers for safe, accessible cardio• Fire departments & first responders for functional conditioning• Elementary & middle schools for space-efficient, safe PE equipment• Gyms, hotels & fitness enthusiasts demanding greener, more effective trainingThe commercial slat-belt model (MSRP $6,000) debuts at HFA with strictly limited production this year. Wholesalers, retailers, gym owners, hotel operators, rehab centers, and institutional buyers are urged to visit Booth #338 for live demonstrations and to secure early orders.Event Details• HFA Trade Show 2026• Dates: March 17–18, 2026• Location: San Diego Convention Center, Booth #338 (New Product Zone island area)• Demo Hours: Show floor hours – with BodyEnergy 400m Sprint ChallengeWe will donate 5% of our first year's BodyEnergy treadmills to senior centers and fire departments. Join us in getting BodyEnergy treadmills to those who need them most.Media, influencers, buyers, and industry professionals are invited to witness the future of indoor running. For interviews, high-resolution images, or private demo scheduling, contact:About BodyEnergy Technology:Based in Irvine, California, BodyEnergy Technology is a pioneer in human-powered fitness solutions. The original Hand-Drive model earned TIME Best Invention of 2021. The new Ab-Drive treadmill is engineered to make indoor running safer, greener, and more effective for millions worldwide.

BodyEnergy - All You No Motor!

