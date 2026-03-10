Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote address at official launch of Sasol destoning plant in Secunda, 13 Mar

Sasol will host the official launch of its Destoning Plant (SDP) in Secunda on Friday, 13 March 2026. The event marks a significant milestone in strengthening coal quality, enhancing operational performance, and supporting Secunda Operations through improved coal beneficiation capability.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe will deliver the keynote address. The Destoning Plant is a significant investment in Sasol Mining, supports Sasol’s broader production goals at Secunda Operations and contributes to South Africa’s economic and energy resilience.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the official launch of SASOL destoning plant as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 March 2026

Time: 10:30 for 11:00

Venue: Sasol Secunda Recreational Club (Registration and Parking)

Event venue: Sasol Destoning Plant, Sasol Secunda (A shuttle service will run between Sasol Club and the Destoning Plant)

NB: SASOL Destoning Plant is a National Key Point, Kindly bring your Identity Document.

For media rsvp no later than 12 March 2026 @12h00 midday, please contact:

Johannes Mokobane - media@sasol.com; johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za;

Mobile: 082 766 3674

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mr MJ Khan

E-mail: Mj.khan@sasol.com

Cell: +27 84 786 5322

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail:lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788



