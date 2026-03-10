Government responds on Sanitary Pads Research Study findings, 8 Mar



Government will, through Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster, host a joint media briefing on Sunday, 08 March to respond and clarify the implications of the findings of the research study on sanitary pads, published by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Free State in February 2026.

Various government departments and public entities with regulatory mandates, have in the past weeks, been overwhelmed with media and public enquiries about the health and regulatory implications of the research findings which found the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols in some sanitary pads and panty liners sold in South Africa.

The Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will brief the media to clarify the health and regulatory implications and also address some of the concerns raised by individuals and organised groups regarding the findings.

Some of the panellists to attend and participate in the media briefing include Ministries of Health; Women, Youth and people with disabilities; Trade Industry and Competition, National Consumer Commission; local and international experts, etc.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 08 March 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House 1035 Cnr Francis Baard & Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 0724323792

Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 0823539859

Email: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Mr Cassius Selala

Director of Communication

Cell: 060 543 0672

Email: Cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za