MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hands over Operating Licences to Minibus and Scholar Transport Operators, 10 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, be handing over operating licences to eligible minibus and scholar transport operators across the four regions, namely Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand, and Sedibeng, at the Department’s Head Office in Johannesburg.

The issuing of operating licences is integral to the Department’s continuous commitment to enhancing regulatory adherence within the public transport sector.

Through the formalisation and licensing of operators, the Department aims to enhance road safety, boost accountability, and ensure that learners and daily commuters are transported by legally recognised and duly regulated service providers

This intervention is aligned with broader provincial efforts to enhance road safety, professionalise the transport industry, and protect vulnerable road users, particularly learners who rely on scholar transport services.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Time: 12h30

Venue: Life Centre Building, 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

For more information, please contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

