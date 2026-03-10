History Made as Women Win Overall at Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race

Adrenalin Quest teams paddling Paddlers in the middle of Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race Adrenalin Quest adventure race coastering Adrenalin Quest mountain bikers on Mogo Trails Adrenalin Quest- trekking through Murramarang NP

An all-female team claimed overall victory at the Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race, dominating the course and showcasing strength, teamwork, and navigation skills

Our goal with this event is to inspire people to push their limits, connect with nature, and experience the thrill of adventure in a safe and supportive environment. ” — Sergey Kurov, event director

BATEMANS BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 edition of Adrenalin Quest has concluded on the spectacular South Coast of New South Wales, delivering three days of relentless racing, technical navigation, wild ocean paddling and world-class mountain biking. But above all, this year’s event will be remembered for the commanding performance of female adventure racers Elizabeth Dornom and Shelley Bambrook, who dominated the Epic course from start to finish.Across rugged bushland, exposed coastline and flowing singletrack, Dornom and Bambrook proved that strength, strategy and composure are the ultimate combination in modern adventure racing. Their victory was not only decisive — it was inspirational.From the historic township of Mogo to the wild headlands of South Durras, the course showcased the very best of the Eurobodalla region. Teams navigated through the legendary Mogo MTB Trails, trekked deep into Murramarang National Park, and paddled the open waters of Batemans Bay under the guidance of the Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club.It was a course designed to reward complete athletes — those capable of balancing speed with smart decision-making, power with patience.Dornom and Bambrook embodied exactly that.A Statement From Day OneThe race opened with a demanding mix of off-trail bush trekking, golden beach running at sunset and a technical lake paddle through a maze of inlets. While many teams were still settling into race rhythm, Dornom and Bambrook were already setting the tempo.Calm under pressure and precise with their navigation, they built an early lead without appearing rushed. Their transitions were efficient. Their communication was seamless. They moved like a team that had unfinished business.Last year, the pair narrowly missed victory by mere minutes. That near-miss clearly fuelled their preparation and intent for 2026.From the opening leg, it was evident: they had returned stronger, sharper and determined not to let the title slip away again.The Mountain Bike Leg That Changed EverythingDay Two is already being described by competitors as one of the most memorable stages in Australian adventure racing.After a sharp opening trek from Mogo, teams launched into what many are calling the best mountain bike leg ever experienced in an adventure race. The purpose-built flow trails and technical features of the Mogo MTB network tested handling skills, climbing strength and endurance.While other teams surged and faded, Dornom and Bambrook rode with composure and control. They managed effort, protected their legs and maintained strategic clarity.It was here that the race began to tilt decisively in their favour.From the forested singletrack, athletes transitioned to a full ocean paddle across Batemans Bay. Conditions demanded respect, and the safety oversight of the Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club ensured teams could challenge themselves in a controlled environment.The ocean leg became a defining visual of the event — colourful kayaks rising and falling on the swell against a vast blue horizon.Dornom and Bambrook powered across with efficiency and confidence, extending their lead before embarking on a demanding trek through Murramarang National Park. Steep climbs, rocky underfoot conditions and complex navigation sections forced teams to dig deep into already fatigued reserves.Despite minor navigational dramas across the field, every team made it home safely — many exhausted but smiling.At the front, the all-female duo remained untouchable.Final Day: Composure Under PressureThe final day offered one last test — two coastal trekking legs with sweeping views and hidden rocky crevasses, a spectacular open ocean paddle, and a concluding mountain bike ride through national park terrain.For Epic course teams, it was the final stretch of a three-day battle. For Novice competitors, it was their main arena — an opportunity to step into the world of expedition-style racing.By this stage, Dornom and Bambrook were racing not just competitors, but expectation. Maintaining a lead across multi-day racing requires focus and restraint. It is often on the final day that fatigue clouds judgement.Yet they remained composed.Every checkpoint was approached methodically. Every transition was smooth. Every decision reflected experience and discipline.When they crossed the finish line in South Durras, the result was emphatic. The win was theirs — earned through consistency, teamwork and mental resilience.A Podium of DeterminationSecond place on the Epic course went to JPRCA, comprised of Jason Rutkowski and Kel Rankin, who pushed hard throughout the event and applied pressure across all disciplines.Third place was claimed by Team Unpredictable — Marine Prouvost and Daniell Kelly — whose determination and steady pacing secured a well-deserved bronze.In the Novice course, the Durras Lloyd Jones team took the win, with Superg finishing second and Lost&Found rounding out the podium. In the Classic course, the team from Canbarra- Are we there yet- Jamie and Clive Rossiter took the overall win.Yet beyond podium positions, the overarching narrative was clear: the 2026 Adrenalin Quest belonged to Dornom and Bambrook.Redefining What’s PossibleAdventure racing has long celebrated teamwork above all else. It rewards communication, shared suffering and mutual resilience.Dornom and Bambrook demonstrated that elite performance in this sport is not defined by gender, but by preparation, mindset and partnership.Their victory sends a powerful message across the adventure racing community: female teams are not simply competing — they are leading.Their dominance was not the result of a single standout leg. It was built across every discipline — trekking, paddling and mountain biking — and sustained across three demanding days.They raced intelligently.They raced bravely.They raced together.A Course Worthy of ChampionsThe 2026 Adrenalin Quest highlighted the extraordinary landscapes of the Eurobodalla region. From historic gold-rush townships to pristine beaches and ancient coastal forest, the course design blended natural beauty with genuine technical challenge.The mountain bike network in Mogo delivered world-class riding. The ocean paddle showcased the raw appeal of Batemans Bay. The treks through Murramarang National Park reminded competitors that navigation remains the heart of true adventure racing.Race organisers confirmed that safety, sustainability and athlete experience remained central priorities, with strong community involvement and volunteer support throughout the weekend.The result was an event that felt both professionally executed and deeply connected to place.More Than a WinFor Dornom and Bambrook, this victory represents redemption and progression.After narrowly missing the title last year, they returned not with desperation, but with clarity. They refined their systems. They strengthened their partnership. They arrived ready.Their performance across Adrenalin Quest 2026 will be remembered as one of the most complete in the event’s history.But perhaps more importantly, it will inspire the next generation of female adventure racers.Young athletes watching from the sidelines — or following online — saw what is possible when preparation meets opportunity.Looking AheadAs the sun set on South Durras and teams celebrated hard-earned finishes, the atmosphere was one of pride and possibility.Adrenalin Quest has cemented itself as one of Australia’s premier multi-discipline adventure races — challenging, scenic and fiercely competitive.And at its centre in 2026 stands the image of two determined women crossing the finish line together — exhausted, smiling, victorious.Elizabeth Dornom and Shelley Bambrook did more than win.They set the standard. The event was organised by AJ Events event management, based in Sydney, is a passionate team of adventure racers dedicated to growing the sport and creating unforgettable outdoor experiences. Founded by athletes who actively compete in adventure racing themselves, the company brings firsthand knowledge, authenticity, and enthusiasm to every event they organise. Adventure Junkie delivers a range of races across Australia, from beginner-friendly sprint events to challenging multi-day expeditions, all designed to inspire people to explore the outdoors, test their limits, and experience the unique spirit of adventure racing.The next event on the calendar from Adventure Junkie is the exciting Coastal Quest Adventure Race, taking place from 1–3 May along the spectacular coastline of Victoria. This multi-stage adventure race will challenge teams to trek, mountain bike, paddle, and navigate through a diverse landscape of rugged coastline, forests, and trails. Designed for both experienced racers and adventurous newcomers, Coastal Quest promises an unforgettable weekend of exploration, teamwork, and endurance in one of Australia’s most scenic adventure racing locations.The event is proudly supported by Destination NSW, highlighting its significance as a major tourism and sporting attraction for the region. With their backing, the event not only showcases the stunning natural landscapes of New South Wales but also promotes outdoor adventure, community engagement, and healthy active lifestyles.

